Lions To Play Sharks Again On Sunday

The British and Irish Lions are expected to play the Cell C Sharks for the second time this week on Sunday at 5 pm Irish time.

The two sides lined up against each other on Wednesday night in a one-sided affair that saw Warren Gatland’s touring side run out 54-7 winners in Ellis Park.

The Lions were set to face the Pro 14 Rainbow Cup finalists, the Bulls, this Sunday but the game was called off due to positive cases in the Bulls camp.

The possibility of the second game against the Sharks going ahead is subject to PCR test results from the squads.

The Lions, who put eight tries past the Sharks in their recent game, will undergo testing today and tomorrow but expect to be able to play at the weekend.

The story of the Lions’ tour to South Africa has been big wins and positive cases so far, with the South African national team having to cancel their second test against Georgia because of cases in both camps.

Their first match ended in a convincing 40-9 win after the Springboks snuck into the lead at the end of a tight first half.

South Africa is currently scheduled to field an ‘A’ side against the Lions on Wednesday, July 14th.

It remains to be seen how strong a team the South Africans will be able to field in that fixture.

The Lions will look to another fixture against the Sharks this weekend and are expected to play against the ‘A’ side, as mentioned above, and the DHL Stormers before playing the first test against the Springboks.

With cases in multiple camps and the test only two weeks away, the thought of a three-game test series between the two sides that would be unaffected by COVID-19 gets less convincing by the day.

