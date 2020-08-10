London Irish Gallagher Premiership Fixtures

With the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby now just days away, further details have been revealed about London Irish’s fixtures for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Exiles return to action at the Rec against Bath on Saturday next, 15th August , with a 3pm kick-off.

A first ‘home’ fixture at the Stoop – where the Exiles will play all their remaining home fixtures between now and the end of the current campaign. The following week, on on Saturday 22 August, Irish will play Northampton Saints in a game which will be live on BT Sport at 2pm.

Rounds 14-17 are concluded with an away fixture against Leicester Tigers (Wednesday 26 August, 6pm) and a home clash versus Saracens, which has now been moved back 24 hours, to the Bank Holiday Monday in Britain, on 31 August, at 1pm.

Declan Kidney’s men will start their final five fixtures of the campaign at Gloucester Rugby in another live TV fixture on Saturday 5 September (4.30pm), before Exiles play ‘host’ to their temporary landlords Harlequins at the Stoop in a midweek clash on Wednesday 9 September (6pm).

The following Sunday, 13 September, Worcester Warriors are the visitors to the Stoop, prior to London Irish’s penultimate fixture of the season at current leaders Exeter Chiefs, on a date to be confirmed in due course. The Exiles’ final fixture of a prolonged 2020-21 season sees them host the Bristol Bears on Sunday 4 October – 3pm kick-off.

Every match played behind closed doors in the resumption of the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership will be shown live on BT Sport.

Exiles Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, said:

“Seeing all the remaining fixtures confirmed takes us that bit closer to the return of rugby, which we’re all really excited about. We’re keen to finish the season strongly and regain the momentum which we had had when the league went on hiatus back in March.

“Of course, there’s an element of the unknown with so many fixtures in such a short space of time, but it presents an opportunity for us to use the full squad as well as delving into the Academy.

“We’re disappointed we can’t play in front of our fans, but we know they’ll be with us in spirit – as always, every time we pull on the jersey, we do it for our supporters.”

London Irish Fixtures R14-22:

Saturday 15 August: Bath Rugby v London Irish kick-off 3pm – BT Sport Red Button.

Saturday 22 August: London Irish v Northampton Saints kick-off 2pm – BT Sport 3.

Wednesday 26 August: Leicester Tigers v London Irish kick-off 6pm – BT Sport Red Button.

Monday 31 August: London Irish v Saracens kick-off 1pm – BT Sport Red Button.

Saturday 5 September: Gloucester Rugby v London Irish kick-off 4.30pm – BT Sport 1.

Wednesday 9 September: London Irish v Harlequins kick-off 6pm – BT Sport Red Button.

Sunday 13 September: London Irish v Worcester Warriors kick-off 3pm – BT Sport Red Button.

Sunday 4 October: London Irish v Bristol Bears kick-off 3pm.

