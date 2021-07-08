Luke Carty To Line Out For USA In Dublin

The USA squad for their match against Ireland on Saturday has been announced, with Luke Carty set to start for the Eagles in Dublin.
The former Connacht ‘A’ star will earn his second cap for the United States after making his debut against England last weekend.
Aran Islands native Paul Mullen will also start in an Eagles side that will make four changes ahead of their clash against Andy Farrell’s men.
Joe Taufete’e comes in at hooker, in between David Ainu’u and Mullen who are at prop.
Gregory Peterson who plies his trade for English side Newcastle Falcons will pair up with Nick Civetta at lock forward.
Hanco Germishuys starts at blindside flanker after starting on the bench last weekend and will be in a back row with Riekert Hattingh and Cam Dolan.
Ruben de Haas will begin the game at scrum-half with Luke Carty beside him at fly-half.
Captain Bryce Campbell will play alongside the twice-capped Calvin Whiting at centre.
Christian Dyer comes into the side after his debut try against England and will form the USA back three with Mika Kruse and the incoming Mike Te’o.
Marcel Brache is out due to a failed head injury assessment.
The uncapped Andrew Guerra joins Psalm Wooching, Nate Brakeley and others on the bench.
USA Side v Ireland
Backs
15. Mike Te’o (Utah Warriors) 29 caps
14. Christian Dyer (USA Sevens) 1 cap
13. Calvin Whiting (Utah Warriors) 2 caps
12. Bryce Campbell (Austin Gilgronis) 33 caps C
11. Mika Kruse (Utah Warriors) 1 cap
10. Luke Carty (LA Giltinis) 1 cap
9. Ruben de Haas (Austin Gilgronis) 18 caps
Forwards
- David Ainu’u (Toulouse) 10 caps
- Joe Taufete’e (Lyon) 28 caps
- Paul Mullen (Utah Warriors) 19 caps
- Gregory Peterson (Newcastle Falcons) 31 caps
- Nick Civetta (Rugby United New York) 27 caps
- Hanco Germishuys (Rugby United New York) 22 caps
- Riekert Hattingh (Seattle Seawolves) 1 cap
- Cam Dolan (NOLA Gold) 52 caps
Replacements
16. Kapeli Pifeleti (Saracens) 3 caps
17. Matt Harmon (NOLA Gold) 1 cap
18. Dino Waldren (NOLA Gold) 20 caps
19. Nate Brakeley (Rugby United New York) 24 caps
20. Psalm Wooching (San Diego Legion) 5 caps
21. Andrew Guerra (NOLA Gold) uncapped
22. Michael Baska (Utah Warriors) 1 cap
23. Will Magie (Austin Gilgronis) 26 caps