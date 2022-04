Cork Constitution clinch an Energia All-Ireland League semi-final place

5,002 total views, 5,002 views today

Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat emerged as the unlikely hero as Cork Constitution clinched an Energia All-Ireland League semi-final place with a 21-17 win over Lansdowne.

The Frenchman’s first league try for the club, with five minutes remaining in Saturday’s Temple Hill thriller, saw Cork Con dramatically hold onto fourth spot in Division 1A, setting up a trip to table toppers Clontarf in two weeks’ time.

Needing a final round victory to hold off Dublin University’s charge, former Con captain Niall Kenneally raided in from the right wing for a 13th-minute opener.

However, third-placed Lansdowne hit back with a quick-fire double through wingers James Reynolds and Stephen Madigan. Then, a brilliant attack, sparked by centre Andy Marks, right on half-time saw full-back Eamonn Mills go over.

Charlie Tector’s conversion made it 17-7, but Munster’s Sean French broke the line to second lock Cian Barry over in the 44th and Con coped well with Max Abbott’s subsequent sin-binning.

Despite the hosts failing to convert a couple of set piece opportunities, Larmaque d’Arrouzat collected fellow replacement Duncan Williams’ offload and powered in under two defenders for the decisive score.

Lansdowne will be away in their semi-final to Terenure College who cemented second place with a 50-14 triumph at UCC. Craig Adams’ hat-trick of tries took his season’s haul to 14.

Clontarf wrapped up the regular season with their 17th win, overcoming UCD 35-17. ‘Tarf’s prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan sits proudly at the top of the try-scoring charts with 17 tries, following another brace at Belfield.

Dublin University, who missed out on the play-offs by a single league point, defeated Garryowen 34-12. Tricky winger Ronan Quinn scored twice and set up Max O’Reilly’s closing try.

Ulster Academy back Conor Rankin fired over four well-struck penalties in Ballynahinch’s 17-10 victory over Young Munster. ‘Hinch will face UCC in a two-legged relegation play-off.

Centre Gary Kavanagh ran in a hat-trick as Naas booked the last promotion play-off spot in Division 1B with a barnstorming 53-7 win over Old Belvedere. They will be away to Old Wesley on April 23.

Shannon, who hammered a much-changed Wesley 61-12, will also be on their travels to Highfield. Replacement John McLoughlin’s 67th-minute try saw Highfield overcome St. Mary’s College 28-24 to confirm their second place finish.

Whoever loses the Division 2C relegation shootout between City of Derry and Clonmel will be replaced by Instonians who won a thrilling Round Robin Qualifying final against Bective Rangers at Dundalk RFC.

Replacement Andrew Keane’s well-worked try – his second of the game – in the left corner gave Instonians enough of a cushion in an eventual 25-21 win. Captain Alan Whitten led a dominant Inst scrum.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE RESULTS –

DIVISION 1A:

Division 1A Semi-Finals (April 23): Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue; Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park

Division 1A Final (May 1)

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): UCC v Ballynahinch, the Mardyke

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): Ballynahinch v UCC, Ballymacarn Park

BALLYNAHINCH 17 YOUNG MUNSTER 10, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Try: Josh Hanlon; Pens: Conor Rankin 4

Young Munster: Tries: Eoin O’Connor, Shane Malone

HT: Ballynahinch 11 Young Munster 10

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Ronan Patterson, Callum McLaughlin, Greg Hutley, Aaron Cairns; Ryan Wilson, Conor McAuley; John Dickson, Josh Hanlon, Kyle McCall, Cormac Izuchukwu, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan (capt), Reuben Crothers, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: Ben Cullen, Peter Cooper, Kyle Gill, Callum Irvine, Chris Gibson, Ben McMullan.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Conor Hayes, Conor Phillips, Harry Fleming, Aaron Kelly; Evan Cusack, Donnacha O’Callaghan; David Begley, Shane Malone, Conor Bartley, Sean Rigney, Eoin O’Connor, Conor Moloney, Liam Neilan, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Aidan Quinlivan, Paul Allen, Colm Skehan, Luke Fitzgerald, Jack Lyons, Cian Casey.

CORK CONSTITUTION 21 LANSDOWNE 17, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Niall Kenneally, Cian Barry, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3

Lansdowne: Tries: Stephen Madigan, Eamonn Mills, James Reynolds; Con: Charlie Tector

HT: Cork Constitution 7 Lansdowne 17

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally, Sean French; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Rory Burke, Cathal O’Flaherty, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Duncan Williams, Rob Jermyn.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; James Reynolds, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Stephen Madigan; Charlie Tector, Jack Matthews; Oisin Michel, Jamie Kavanagh, Greg McGrath, Ruairi Clarke, Dan Murphy, Joey Szpara, Clive Ross (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Jack Dwan, Michael O’Brien, Peter Hastie, Kyle Dixon.

GARRYOWEN 12 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 34, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Ed Barry, Tony Butler; Con: Tony Butler

Dublin University: Tries: Thomas Clarkson, Harry Sheridan, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn 2, Max O’Reilly; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 2

HT: Garryowen 0 Dublin University 17

GARRYOWEN: Colm Quilligan; Matthew Sheehan, Liam Coombes, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Ed Barry; Michael Veale, Kieran McCarthy, Mark Donnelly, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Roy Whelan, Des Fitzgerald, Cian Hurley.

Replacements: Dylan Murphy, Darragh McCarthy, Sean Rennison, Johnny Keane, Evan Maher, Jack Madden.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Max O’Reilly; Rob Russell, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Mick O’Kennedy (capt), Louis O’Reilly; Donnacha Mescal, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Jamie Berrisford, Harry Sheridan, Alan Francis, Aaron Coleman.

Replacements: Ben Nel, Thomas Connolly, Dylan Ryan, Jody Booth, Cormac King, Aran Egan.

TERENURE COLLEGE 50 UCC 14, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Michael Melia, Conall Boomer, Craig Adams 3, Adam La Grue, Alan Bennie, Caolan Dooley; Cons: Caolan Dooley 5

UCC: Tries: Matthew Bowen, Sam O’Sullivan; Cons: Daniel Squires 2

HT: Terenure College 22 UCC 7

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Caolan Dooley, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; James Thornton, Alan Bennie; Dewald Barnard, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer (capt), Luke Clohessy, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Adam Melia, Tiernan Neville, Jack Hunt.

UCC: Louis Bruce; Timothy Duggan, Killian Coghlan, Daniel Squires, Matthew Bowen; Billy Kiernan, Louis Kahn; Rory Duggan, Billy Kingston, Alan McDonald, David O’Halloran, Richard Thompson, Patrick McBarron, Conor Booth, John Willis.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Alessandro Heaney, Jack Kelleher, Sam O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Sullivan, Darragh French.

UCD 17 CLONTARF 35, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Chris Cosgrave, Ross Deegan, Jack Gardiner; Con: Chris Cosgrave

Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Matt D’Arcy, Tadhg Bird, Barry Gray; Cons: Conor Kelly 5

HT: UCD 12 Clontarf 21

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, Luke Maloney, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Paddy Patterson; Jack Boyle, Killian McQuaid, Chris Hennessy, Mark Morrissey, Gerry Hill, Jack Gardiner, Simon Burke, Bobby Sheehan.

Replacements: Rory Mulvihill, Evin Coyle, JJ Landers, Robert Gilsenan, James Moriarty, Alex O’Grady.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Ben Woods, Michael Brown, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Darragh Bolger, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Brian Deeny, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Ben Griffin, Barry Gray, Andrew Feeney, Aitzol King, Cormac Daly.

DIVISION 1B:

Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals (April 23): Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park; Highfield v Shannon, Woodleigh Park

Promotion Play-Off Final (April 30): Home advantage to highest-ranked team

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): Banbridge v Navan, Rifle Park

CITY OF ARMAGH 18 BANBRIDGE 28, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Tim McNiece, Dylan Nelson; Con: Harry Boyd; Pens: Harry Boyd 2

Banbridge: Tries: Max Lyttle, 2 Penalty tries, Josh Cromie; Cons: Adam Doherty 2, 2 Pen try cons

HT: City of Armagh 10 Banbridge 14

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin, Tim McNiece (capt), Dylan Nelson; Harry Boyd, Alex Johnston; Dylan Poyntz, Jonny Morton, Peter Lamb, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, James Morton, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Eoin O’Hagan, Sam Glasgow, James Hanna, Evin Crummie, Kyle Faloon.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joe Finnegan, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie, Michael Cromie (capt), Brendan McSorley, Max Lyttle, Alex Weir, David McCann, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Josh Chambers, Stuart Cromie, Martin Vorster, Dale Carson, Aaron Kennedy, Ross Cartmill.

NAAS 53 OLD BELVEDERE 7, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Adam Coyle, Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh 3, Connor Johnson, Sam Cahill; Cons: Peter Osborne 6; Pens: Peter Osborne 2

Old Belvedere: Try: Connor Owende; Con: Peter O’Beirne

HT: Naas 22 Old Belvedere 7

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Tim Murphy; Adam Coyle, John Sutton, Peter King, Paul Monahan, Patrick O’Flaherty, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Conor Doyle, David Benn, Paulie Tolofua, Connor Halpenny, Fionn Higgins.

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; Ariel Robles, David Butler, Jack Gilheany, Joe White; Tommy Whittle, Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, Joe Horan, Evan Tyndall, Dean Moore, Connor Owende (capt), Paddy Dowling, Jack Breen, Colin Mallon.

Replacements: Conor Byrne, Jack Egan, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Briain Leonard, Tom Molony, Jamie McAleese.

NAVAN 24 MALONE 64, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Hardus van Eeden, Ronan Hannon, Keelan Murphy; Cons: Colm O’Reilly 3; Pen: Colm O’Reilly

Malone: Tries: Dan Kerr, Adam McNamee, Shane Kelly 2, Ben McCaughey, Aaron Sexton 3, Daryl Maxwell, Andy Bryans; Cons: Rory Campbell 7

HT: Navan 10 Malone 33

NAVAN: Shane Walshe; Mark Coen, Willie McAleese, Riaan van der Vyver, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Cillian Farrell; Alex McGoey, David Clarke, Charles Johnston, Leigh Jackson, Conor Ryan, Ciaran O’Reilly, Jack Nelson, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Eoin O’Reilly, Ronan Hannon, Ronan Meegan, Andrew Beggy, Sean Walsh, Keelan Murphy.

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Andy Bryans, David McMaster, Ben McCaughey, Rory Campbell; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Adam McNamee, Zach Devine, James McAlister, Daryl Maxwell, Callum Smyton.

Replacements: Stewart McKendrick, Aidan McSwiggan, Cory Tipping, Jonny Betts, Conor Spence, Lee Barlow.

SHANNON 61 OLD WESLEY 12, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Declan Moore, Kelvin Brown 2, Aran Hehir, Alan Flannery, Penalty try 2, Colm Heffernan, Ian Leonard; Cons: Jake Flannery 6, 2 Pen try cons

Old Wesley: Tries: David Poff, David Young; Con: Paddy McKenzie

HT: Shannon 35 Old Wesley 5

SHANNON: John O’Sullivan; Jamie McGarry, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Ian Leonard; Jake Flannery, Aran Hehir; Kieran Ryan, Declan Moore, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, David Maher, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Darragh McSweeney, Daniel Okeke, Jamie Ryan, Cillian Corkery, Colm Heffernan.

OLD WESLEY: Jack Maybury; Brendan Monahan, Jack Costigan, David Poff, Paul Harte; Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan; Sam Kenny, Robert Byrne, Jacob Barrett, Zak Bursey, Iain McGann (capt), Alastair Hoban, Howard Noonan, Brian Short.

Replacements: David Young, Cronan Gleeson, Harry Noonan, Mark Robinson, Ewan Watson, Eoin Deegan.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 24 HIGHFIELD 28, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Ian Wickham, David Aspil, Conor Dean, Adam McEvoy; Cons: Conor Dean 2

Highfield: Tries: Sam Burns, Colin O’Neill, Mark Dorgan, John McLoughlin; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 4

HT: St. Mary’s College 10 Highfield 14

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Hugo Conway; Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Adam McEvoy; Adam Mulvihill, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Peter Starrett, Ian Wickham, David Aspil, Nick McCarthy, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Tom O’Reilly, Liam Curran, Matt Timmons, Conor Corcoran.

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Colin O’Neill, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Luke Kingston; Shane O’Riordan, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Daragh Fitzgerald, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ronán O’Sullivan, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Mick Dillane, Eoin Keating, Eddie Earle, Cal Óg Healy, John McLoughlin.

DIVISION 2A:

Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals (April 23): Queen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane; Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield

Promotion Play-Off Final (April 30): Home advantage to highest-ranked team

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): Rainey Old Boys v Nenagh Ormond, Hatrick Park

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): Nenagh Ormond v Rainey Old Boys, New Ormond Park

Dolphin 22 UL Bohemians 19, Musgrave Park

Ballymena 33 Queen’s University 20, Eaton Park

Cashel 38 Buccaneers 43, Spafield

MU Barnhall 28 Nenagh Ormond 45, Parsonstown

Old Crescent 33 Rainey Old Boys 10, Takumi Park

DIVISION 2B:

Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals (April 23): Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park; Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park

Promotion Play-Off Final (April 30): Home advantage to highest-ranked team

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): Ballina v Galwegians, Heffernan Park

Ballina 14 Galwegians 20, Heffernan Park

Dungannon 7 Greystones 19, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians 31 Blackrock College 24, Corinthian Park

Malahide 33 Belfast Harlequins 45, Estuary Road

Wanderers 46 Sligo 10, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals (April 23): Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park; Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick

Promotion Play-Off Final (April 30): Home advantage to highest-ranked team

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): City of Derry v Clonmel, Judge’s Road

Bruff 20 Bangor 38, Kilballyowen Park

City of Derry 49 Tullamore 28, Judge’s Road

Clonmel 24 Sunday’s Well 25, Ardgaoithe

Midleton 24 Enniscorthy 29, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 21 Skerries 22, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE ROUND ROBIN QUALIFYING FINAL:

BECTIVE RANGERS 21 INSTONIANS 25, Dundalk RFC (Instonians are promoted to Division 2C for next season)

Scorers: Bective Rangers: Tries: Bobby Holland, Matthew Keane, Denis Coulson; Cons: Matthew Gilsenan 3

Instonians: Tries: Matthew Kilpatrick, Andrew Keane 2, Zak Davidson, Matthew Keane

HT: Bective Rangers 7 Instonians 15

BECTIVE RANGERS: Ben Garrett; Shane O’Meara, Bobby Holland, Elliot Stone, Michael O’Hare; Matthew Gilsenan, Dylan Carpenter; Rodrigo Gens, Fox Fallon, Colin Jackson, Gerard Warde, Oisin Lennon (capt), Jamie Lawless, Mark Bennett, Donagh Lawlor.

Replacements: Daniel Byrne, Tom Dever, David Kealy, Eoin Vaughan, Matthew Keane, James O’Kane, Danie Poolman, Denis Coulson.

INSTONIANS: Mark Keane; Zak Davidson, Bevan Prinsloo, David Scott, Matthew Kilpatrick; Ruairi O’Farrell, Matthew Keane; Conor Gallagher, Neil Saultiers, Alan Whitten (capt), Eoghan Murphy, Josh Hartley, Mark Mairs, Paul Pritchard, Alistair Burke.

Replacements: Frazer Laughlin, Onisi Burekama, Terence Coombs, Ryan Hanson, Richard McCarthy, Matthew Nelson, Andrew Keane, Ross Jenkins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com