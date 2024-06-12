Emerging Ireland Rugby Tour – Fixtures & Squad

Emerging Ireland Rugby Tour, South Africa 2024

Fixtures:

Wednesday, 2 October: Emerging Ireland vs The Pumas

Emerging Ireland vs The Pumas Sunday, 6 October: Emerging Ireland vs Western Force

Emerging Ireland vs Western Force Wednesday, 9 October: Emerging Ireland vs The Cheetahs

Tour Details:

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Simon Easterby (Ireland Defence Coach)

Simon Easterby (Ireland Defence Coach) Assistant Coaches: Paul O’Connell (Ireland Forwards Coach) John Fogarty (Ireland Scrum Coach) Andrew Goodman (Incoming Ireland Backs Coach)



Tour Significance:

Statements:

Upcoming Announcements:

The Emerging Ireland squad for the South Africa tour will be announced in August.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

An Emerging Ireland squad will travel to South Africa this Autumn to play three matches against Currie Cup and Super Rugby opposition, providing high potential players with an opportunity to connect with the National Coaching Team and perform under the intensity of the National Team environment.All matches will be played at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.The tour is designed to challenge players in a National Team environment, providing them with a chance to impress the coaches and train and play according to the National Team’s tactical and technical approach. The squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre on 25 September and depart for South Africa on 28 September.The tour provides an opportunity for high-potential players to connect with the National Coaching Team and perform under the intensity of the National Team environment. The 2022 Emerging Ireland Tour was successful in identifying and developing players like Jack Crowley, Calvin Nash, and Joe McCarthy, who have since been capped at the Test level for Ireland.“We are delighted to confirm details of a second Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa later this year, the value of which cannot be understated. This short three-match window will once again provide an opportunity for players within the system to come into a National Team environment, work with the National Team coaches, and access meaningful game time in a green jersey. Ahead of a busy four-match Autumn Nations Series in November, it is important we continue to broaden our selection pool and ensure young players are given every opportunity to further develop and gain an understanding of what is required to perform for Ireland at the highest level.”“The 2022 Tour was of huge value, as evidenced by the cohort of players who have come through and been capped at Test level for Ireland since. It will be a short preparation window leading into three tough matches but that is part of the challenge for the whole group, building connections and getting up to speed to meet the demands of playing in a green jersey.”