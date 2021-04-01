List of the 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend

There are 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend, we have the list of Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Super Rugby, MLR & Women’s 6 nations TV Schedule.

Friday, April 2nd
7:05am – Crusader v Highlanders – Super Rugby
 
9:45am – Waratahs v Brumbies – Super Rugby
 
3pm – Zebre v Bath – Challenge Cup
5:30pm – London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Challenge Cup
 
5:30pm – Leinster v Toulon – Champions Cup
8pm – Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors – Challenge Cup
 
8pm – Gloucester v La Rochelle – Champions Cup
Saturday, April 3rd
7:05am – Blues v Hurricanes – Super Rugby
9:45am – Melbourne Rebels v Reds – Super Rugby
 
12:30pm – Wasps v Clermont- Champions Cup 
3pm – England v Scotland – Womens 6 Nations  NATIONS
3pm – Ospreys v Newcastle – Challenge Cup 
 
3pm Bennetton v Agen – Challenge Cup
3pm – Munster v Toulouse – Champions Cup
 
5:30pm – Dragons v Northampton – Challenge Cup
5:30pm – Exeter Chiefs v Lyon  – Champions Cup
8pm – Leicester Tigers v ConnachtChallenge Cup
9pm – France v Wales – Womens 6 Nations
 
9:30pm – New England v Utah Warriors – Major League Rugby
10pm – Old Glory v Toronto V TORONTO – Major League Rugby
 
12pm – Rugby Atlanta V San Diego – Major League Rugby
1am – Austin v Houston – Major League Rugby
Sunday, April 4th
12:30pm – Racing v Edinburgh – Champions Cup
 
3pm – Bordeaux V Briston Bears – Champions Cup
5:30pm – Scarlets V Sale Sharks – Champions Cup
 
8pm – Harlequins v Ulster – Champions Cup

