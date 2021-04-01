List of the 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend

There are 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend, we have the list of Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Super Rugby, MLR & Women’s 6 nations TV Schedule.

Friday, April 2nd

7:05am – Crusader v Highlanders – Super Rugby

9:45am – Waratahs v Brumbies – Super Rugby

3pm – Zebre v Bath – Challenge Cup

5:30pm – London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Challenge Cup

5:30pm – Leinster v Toulon – Champions Cup

8pm – Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors – Challenge Cup

8pm – Gloucester v La Rochelle – Champions Cup

Saturday, April 3rd

7:05am – Blues v Hurricanes – Super Rugby Rugbypass.com

9:45am – Melbourne Rebels v Reds – Super Rugby

12:30pm – Wasps v Clermont- Champions Cup

3pm – England v Scotland – Womens 6 Nations NATIONS

3pm – Ospreys v Newcastle – Challenge Cup

3pm Bennetton v Agen – Challenge Cup

3pm – Munster v Toulouse – Champions Cup

5:30pm – Dragons v Northampton – Challenge Cup

5:30pm – Exeter Chiefs v Lyon – Champions Cup

8pm – Leicester Tigers v Connacht – Challenge Cup

9pm – France v Wales – Womens 6 Nations

9:30pm – New England v Utah Warriors – Major League Rugby

10pm – Old Glory v Toronto V TORONTO – Major League Rugby

12pm – Rugby Atlanta V San Diego – Major League Rugby

1am – Austin v Houston – Major League Rugby The Rugby Network

Sunday, April 4th

12:30pm – Racing v Edinburgh – Champions Cup

3pm – Bordeaux V Briston Bears – Champions Cup

5:30pm – Scarlets V Sale Sharks – Champions Cup

8pm – Harlequins v Ulster – Champions Cup

