List of the 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend

There are 26 live Rugby matches on TV this weekend, we have the list of Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Super Rugby, MLR & Women’s 6 nations TV Schedule.
Friday, April 2nd
7:05am – Crusader v Highlanders – Super Rugby
9:45am – Waratahs v Brumbies – Super Rugby
3pm – Zebre v Bath – Challenge Cup
5:30pm – London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Challenge Cup
5:30pm – Leinster v Toulon – Champions Cup
8pm – Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors – Challenge Cup
8pm – Gloucester v La Rochelle – Champions Cup
Saturday, April 3rd
7:05am – Blues v Hurricanes – Super Rugby
9:45am – Melbourne Rebels v Reds – Super Rugby
12:30pm – Wasps v Clermont- Champions Cup
3pm – England v Scotland – Womens 6 Nations NATIONS
3pm – Ospreys v Newcastle – Challenge Cup
3pm Bennetton v Agen – Challenge Cup
3pm – Munster v Toulouse – Champions Cup
5:30pm – Dragons v Northampton – Challenge Cup
5:30pm – Exeter Chiefs v Lyon – Champions Cup
8pm – Leicester Tigers v Connacht – Challenge Cup
9pm – France v Wales – Womens 6 Nations
9:30pm – New England v Utah Warriors – Major League Rugby
10pm – Old Glory v Toronto V TORONTO – Major League Rugby
12pm – Rugby Atlanta V San Diego – Major League Rugby
1am – Austin v Houston – Major League Rugby
Sunday, April 4th
12:30pm – Racing v Edinburgh – Champions Cup
3pm – Bordeaux V Briston Bears – Champions Cup
5:30pm – Scarlets V Sale Sharks – Champions Cup
8pm – Harlequins v Ulster – Champions Cup
1
/
47
Connacht Rugby v Bristol Bears Round 2 Highlights
Harlequins v Racing 92 Round 2 Highlights
Sale Sharks v Edinburgh Rugby Round 2 Highlights
Bordeaux-Bègles v Dragons Rugby Round 2 Highlights
Clermont v Munster Rugby Round 2 Highlights
Gloucester Rugby v Ulster Rugby Round 2 Highlights
Leinster Rugby v Northampton Saints Round 2 Highlights
Wasps v Montpellier Round 2 Highlights 18.12.20
Munster Rugby v Harlequins Round 1 Highlights 13.12.20
Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors Round 1 Highlights 13.12.20
Racing 92 v Connacht Rugby Round 1 Highlights 13.12.20
Dragons v Wasps Round 1 Highlights
Montpellier v Leinster Rugby Round 1 Highlights 12.12.20
Bath Rugby v Scarlets Rugby Round 1 Highlights 12.12.20
Bristol Bears v ASM Clermont Auvergne Round 1 Highlights 12.12.20
1
/
47