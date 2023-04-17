707 total views, 707 views today

As the United Rugby Championship approaches its final round, the competition is heating up with teams from 2nd to 9th place all having the potential to finish level on points after Round 18. This means that the tie breakers will be critical in determining the final positions on the league table, and each team will be hoping to come out on top.

The first tie breaker will be the number of points earned throughout the season. This is the most straightforward of the tie breakers, as it simply comes down to the number of points a team has accumulated from their matches.

If two or more teams have the same number of points, the next tie breaker will be the number of matches won. This is an important indicator of a team’s performance throughout the season and will be a key factor in determining their final position on the table.

The third tie breaker is points difference, which is the difference between the number of points a team has scored and the number of points they have conceded. This tie breaker rewards teams that have scored more points than their opponents, and will be crucial in determining the final positions on the league table.

If two or more teams are still tied after points difference, the next tie breaker will be tries scored. This tie breaker favors teams that have scored more tries, and will be an important indicator of a team’s attacking prowess throughout the season.

The fifth tie breaker is points scored, which is the total number of points a team has scored throughout the season. This is another important indicator of a team’s attacking ability, and will be a key factor in determining their final position on the table.

If two or more teams are still tied after points scored, the next tie breaker will be try difference. This is the difference between the number of tries a team has scored and the number of tries they have conceded. This tie breaker rewards teams that have a better defensive record, and will be crucial in determining the final positions on the league table.

The seventh tie breaker is the number of suspensions a team has received throughout the season. This tie breaker will be used to penalize teams that have been disciplined throughout the season, and will be a key factor in determining their final position on the table.

If two or more teams are still tied after suspensions, the next tie breaker will be the number of yellow cards a team has received throughout the season. This is another indicator of a team’s discipline, and will be a key factor in determining their final position on the table.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com