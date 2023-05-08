Munster facing injury crisis ahead of Leinster semi-final

1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

Munster squad prepare for URC semi-final against Leinster

The Munster rugby squad has begun its preparations for the upcoming URC semi-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The team secured its place in the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.

Tadhg Beirne fit and ready to play

Tadhg Beirne, who had been nursing an ankle injury, played the full 80 minutes in the game against Glasgow Warriors without any issues. This is good news for Munster fans, as Beirne is a key player for the team.

Peter O’Mahony’s availability in question

Peter O’Mahony injured his elbow during the game against Glasgow Warriors, and he will undergo a scan to determine his availability for the upcoming game against Leinster. His absence could be a significant blow for Munster, as he is one of the team’s most experienced players.

Diarmuid Barron’s availability to be determined

Diarmuid Barron suffered a shoulder injury during the Glasgow Warriors game, and his availability for the upcoming game against Leinster will be determined later in the week. His absence would be another significant blow for Munster.

Several players unavailable due to head injuries

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, and RG Snyman were all removed from the game against Glasgow Warriors due to head injuries and are currently following the return-to-play protocols. As a result, they will all be unavailable for the upcoming game against Leinster.

Several players still rehabilitating

Several Munster players, including Liam O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Jack Daly, Paddy Patterson, Keith Earls, Paddy Kelly, Andrew Conway, and Liam Coombes, are still rehabilitating from various injuries and will not be available for the game against Leinster. This leaves Munster with a significantly depleted squad for the upcoming game.

