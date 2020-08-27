Opportunity Knocks for Ireland as Six Nations returns

So where do we stand in the Six Nations? What is the state of the parties when the competition resumes on the 24th of October?

Despite the pessimism that has taken a firm hold in Irish rugby after another bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign, there is light at the end of the tunnel for new Irish head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland had stumbled through their first three Six Nations fixtures, nursing a serious hangover from Japan. In the opening fixture, they were fortunate not to start the campaign on the back foot. Stuart Hogg was the Scottish pantomime villain, as he failed to touch down for what appeared to be a certain try, to gift the home side a fortunate victory.

Their best display came against a jaded looking Welsh outfit, but they were lucky to escape Twickenham without suffering a heavier defeat. So far so bad, but the cards have fallen nicely for the 2018 Grand Slam winners. Next up is a home banker bonus point against Italy, and it should provide a serious boost to the Irish scoring difference.

While Paris has never been a happy hunting ground for traveling Irish sides, memories of 2018’s epic win, are still fresh in the mind. The improving French side are still hugely inexperienced when it comes to winning at this level. The tendency of French sides to blow hot and cold, means they are no certainty to take advantage of home comforts in the Stade de France.

While England are still in the mix, if Ireland win their last two fixtures they will be crowned champions, a French loss to Ireland will end their hopes. Wales and Scotland look set for lower table mediocrity and Italy are guaranteed their perennial wooden spoon.

The reality is Ireland is still in pole position to land the latest version of rugby’s Home Nations competition for a 15th time. Ireland has not become a bad side overnight. It’s frustrating that they have failed to really build on that earth-shattering win over the All Blacks, yet on their day they are a match for any side in the world.

Any side containing the likes of Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Gary Ringrose, and Tadgh Furlong et al, simply has to be respected. Consistency and a fit and firing, Sexton and Conor Murray axis, are key to their hopes of getting the Andy Farrell era off to a winning start.

Beating the French would be just the tonic for the World Cup blues. There is a huge chance for redemption in Paris. It is an opportunity the visitors may well grasp with both hands.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com