There are six teams with ten points in the race for European places, Liverpool place is guaranteed but the Man City ban leaves them in doubt.

Leicester remains in 3rd on 58, Chelsea 4th on 57, Man Utd 5th on 55, Wolves 6th on 52, then there is gap back to Arsenal and Tottenham on 49 and 48 points respectively.

Everton missed the chance to leapfrog Tottenham so remain in 11th place, while Spurs’ win edged them back above Burnley and Sheffield United into eighth. The Blades are below Spurs on goal difference.

Betting wise at the moment it looks like Chelsea and Man Utd will get the Champions league places as Leicester are not playing very well since the break.

That leaves Leicester hoping that the ban on Man City is upheld.

RELEGATION

Six teams scrambling to avoid finishing in the bottom three with five games to go – the race to stay in the Premier League is reaching a tense finale.

While Norwich look doomed after being cut adrift at the bottom, 15th-placed Brighton – nine points above the relegation zone – appear safe.

But with 15 points still to play for – including some key games between teams fighting for survival – Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Watford and West Ham will all believe they can turn their season around.

BBC Sport has assessed the teams in trouble at the bottom of the table. Read our conclusions and predict who you think will go down by heading over here.