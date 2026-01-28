So Many Missing: Can You Even Name Ireland’s Six Nations Absentees?

At this point, it’s becoming a quiz question rather than a team update.

Ireland’s Six Nations build-up has been shredded by injuries, with absentees piling up across every line of the squad. This isn’t one problem area — it’s everywhere. Backfield, midfield, front row, engine room. Pick a position and Ireland are light.

Start with the back three, where the list alone tells the story. Hugo Keenan is out. Mack Hansen is out. Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Shayne Bolton and Jordan Larmour are also unavailable. That’s Ireland’s most dependable organiser at full-back, their most creative winger, and almost all of the versatility Farrell relies on when games break open. Experience, aerial security and counter-attacking threat — gone.

The midfield situation is just as damaging. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are both sidelined. Together, they’ve been the heartbeat of Ireland’s defence and the launchpad for so much of the attack. Remove both, and Ireland aren’t just replacing players — they’re replacing an entire system built around power, trust and defensive reads.

Up front, concerns deepen. At loosehead prop, Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle are all missing. Porter’s absence is enormous. He sets the tone physically, plays big minutes and anchors the scrum. Against France, losing that security is no small thing.

In the back five of the pack, Ryan Baird and Tom Ahern are also out. That’s athleticism, lineout flexibility and dynamic carrying stripped from the engine room — exactly the attributes needed to live with France’s power game.

Even the betting markets have lost faith. Just last week, Ireland were +5 for this fixture. By Monday, that had drifted to +9. Now it has stretched to +13. An eight-point swing in a matter of days doesn’t happen on sentiment. It reflects mounting injuries, disrupted preparation and a growing belief that Ireland will struggle to live with France’s physicality and depth in Paris.

And even now, the list may not be finished. Tadhg Furlong, Robert Baloucoune and Jamie Osborne remain doubts. Any one of those missing would be a blow. More than one, and the margin for error shrinks further.

This isn’t about panic — but it is about reality. Ireland are missing players in every critical area of the pitch. Depth will be tested, combinations will be rushed, and young players will be asked to learn fast in one of the harshest environments in world rugby.

Paris doesn’t wait. France won’t ease off. And when the absentees list is this long, the Six Nations stops being about momentum and starts being about survival.

Ireland Six Nations Absentees & Doubts

Back Three

Hugo Keenan

Mack Hansen

Calvin Nash

Jimmy O’Brien

Shayne Bolton

Jordan Larmour

Midfield

Bundee Aki

Robbie Henshaw

Loosehead Prop

Andrew Porter

Paddy McCarthy

Jack Boyle

Back Five of the Pack

Ryan Baird

Tom Ahern

Major Doubts

Tadhg Furlong

Robert Baloucoune

Jamie Osborne

