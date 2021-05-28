Tongan International Leva Fifita set to sign for Connacht Rugby

Reports in French media suggest that Leva Fifita has decided to leave the Grenoble and will join up with Connacht Rugby next season.

Fifita had been offered a two-year contract extension by Grenoble but it’s suggested he activated the departure clause on Thursday. The second row will join Connacht, where he will meet up with his Grenoble coach Dewald Senekal who was announced as the new forwards coach at Connacht next season.

The 31-year-old Tongan international (19 caps) arrived in France from New Zealand club Waikato in 2017, and has since played 65 matches, and scored 40 points scored for Grenoble.

Fifita was part of the Tongan squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and he is also an older brother of Vaea Fifita who plays lock for the Hurricanes and New Zealand.

TRY against Perpignan last season.

Here is an interview after he came back from the 2019 World Cup

LEVA FIFITA
Tonga
Full name Salesi Halaleva Lapota Fifita
Born July 29, 1989, Neiafu, Vava’u
Current age 31 years 303 days
Major teams Grenoble, Waikato, Tonga
Position Lock
Height 6 ft 4 in
Weight 264 lb

 

Test Career
Span Mat Start Sub Pts Tries Conv Pens Drop Won Lost Draw %
All Tests 2017-2019 19 19 0 15 3 0 0 0 6 13 0 31.57
IRB Rugby World Cup 2019-2019 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 25.00

