ULSTER RUGBY v MUNSTER RUGBY At Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, Live on TG4 at 7.35pm. Referee: Jaco Peyper – Preview, Match Stats.

Overall URC head-to-head record:

Played 41, Ulster won 17, Munster won 22, with 2 matches drawn.

Match Facts 

1) Ulster Rugby have won their last two United Rugby Championship fixtures since losing to today’s opponents, Munster, at Kingspan Stadium on 22 April. This is Ulster’s only home defeat in the Championship this season.

2) Kingspan Stadium has hosted three previous play-off matches in the United Rugby Championship with Ulster winning all three, against Neath in the 2001 quarter-final, Scarlets in the 2013 semi-final and Connacht in the 2019 European Cup play-off fixture.

3) Munster Rugby have won only three of their last seven United Rugby Championship encounters, with two of those being in Cork.

4) The Munstermen have won only once away from home in any competition since late January, on their visit to Ulster in Round 16.

5) Munster have lost all seven away games they have played in the play-off stage of the United Rugby Championship.

6) Munster have won their last three matches against Ulster since the Ulstermen’s 15-10 victory in Belfast on 2 January 2021.

7) The two rivals have met just twice before in United Rugby Championship play-of competition, both semi-finals, in 2001 and 2003 with Munster victors on both occasions, 15-9 at Landsdown Road and 42-10 at Thomond Park respectively.

