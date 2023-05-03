1,812 total views, 1,812 views today

Ulster and Connacht will go head-to-head in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

This is set to be a thrilling encounter between two Irish provinces who will be fighting for a place in the semi-finals.

ULSTER v CONNACHT

Ulster

John Cooney made more retained kicks than any other player in Round 18 (four). He also scored the second-most points (18), including a try

Round 18 was the first round since Round 14 that Tom Stewart didn’t score a try. His record-breaking total of 16 continues to lead the league

Ulster have scored more maul tries (16) and made more maul metres (467) than any other team

Connacht

Excluding metres from kick return, Tom Farrell has made more running metres than any other player (606). Teammate Jack Carty has made 3,297 more kicking metres than any other player, a total of 6,795

Conor Oliver is the league’s leading tackler, having made 215. His success rate this season is 91%

Niall Murray has made seven more lineout steals than any other player (16) – more than three BKT URC teams

Ulster’s impressive form

Ulster come into the match with an impressive record of winning their last five URC fixtures since their defeat to Glasgow in Round 14. They will be hoping to continue their winning streak and maintain their unbeaten record at Kingspan Stadium since New Year’s Day. Furthermore, Ulster have never lost a URC play-off game in Belfast, which gives them added confidence heading into the match.

Connacht’s mixed form

Connacht, on the other hand, have had mixed form in the URC this season, they started very slow but had a six-game winning run, which came to an end with their defeat to Glasgow in Round 18. However, Connacht will be looking to turn their form around and put up a strong performance against Ulster.

"We've shown the character and belief that's there to find ourselves exactly where we want to be" Andy Friend on the journey to the @URCOfficial play-offs

Recent head-to-head encounters

Ulster have won their last three fixtures against Connacht, but Connacht’s most recent victory at Kingspan Stadium was in the Rainbow Cup in May 2021. Connacht’s only victory in their last ten fixtures against fellow Irish provinces in all competitions was at home to Munster in the URC last October.

Key players to watch

For Ulster, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, and Ian Madigan have been in great form and will be looking to make an impact in the match. Meanwhile, Tom Daly, Jack Carty, and John Porch will be the ones to watch for Connacht.

Predicted Teams

Ulster

(15-9) Lowry, Baloucoune, Hume, Moore, Stockdale, Burns, Cooney;

(1-8) Warwick, Herring, Toomaga-Allen, O’Connor, Treadwell, McCann, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Connacht

(15-9) O’Halloran, Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen, Carty, Blade;

(1-8) Denis Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Murphy, N Murray, Hurley-Langton, Oliver, Prendergast

Refereeing team

Andy Brace will be the referee for the match, with Frank Murphy and Eoghan Cross assisting him. Brian MacNeice will be the TMO.

Summary and betting

Overall, this is set to be an exciting encounter between two Irish provinces with a lot at stake.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the match, but both teams will be giving their all to secure a place in the semi-finals of the URC. Bookies expect Ulster to win by 10pts.

