Connacht Women’s Rugby takes on Leinster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, set to kick off this Saturday at The Sportsground (5.15pm Irish time).

This matchup promises to be a gripping encounter as both teams field their best players, each with their own unique strengths and strategies.

Connacht, led by the newly appointed captain, Nicole Fowley, is eager to start their campaign on a high note. Fowley, a Sligo native, is excited about the opportunity to lead her team and is confident in their preparation. She stated, “It’s an honor to captain the side, and I’m proud to be part of this talented group of players. We’ve put in the work, and we’re ready to give it our all.”

The Connacht team features an impressive lineup, with several players returning from the Irish U20 squad’s recent trip to Italy. Karly Tierney, Ivana Kiripati, Laoise McGonagle, Clara Barrett, and Kayla Waldron are all back in action, bringing their international experience to the field. Connacht’s front row, with Lily Brady, Grainne O’Loughlin, and Shannon Heapes, is expected to provide a solid foundation.

Meanwhile, Leinster, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, is determined to make their mark in the championship. Head Coach Tania Rosser has introduced four new players into the starting lineup, and two more will make their debuts from the bench. Captain Hannah O’Connor is eager to lead her team, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and determination. O’Connor said, “We’re entering this match with a strong sense of unity. The new players have integrated well, and we’re focused on executing our game plan.”

The Leinster team showcases fresh talent, with players like Naoise O’Reilly earning their first caps. O’Reilly, set to start at full-back, expressed her excitement, saying, “This is a dream come true for me. I’m ready to give everything for the team and contribute to our success.”

Connacht Starting Team

1. Lily Brady

2. Grainne O’Loughlin

3. Shannon Heapes

4. Sonia McDermott

5. Eva McCormack

6. Orla Fenton

7. Karly Tierney

8. Ivana Kiripati

9. Aoibheann Reilly

10. Nicole Fowley (C)

11. Laoise McGonagle

12. Shannon Touhey

13. Clara Barrett

14. Ava Ryder

15. Meabh Deely

Leinster Starting Team

1. Aoife Moore

2. Sarah Delaney

3. Christy Haney

4. Ruth Campbell

5. Eimear Corri

6. Aoife Wafer

7. Molly Boyne

8. Hannah O’Connor (C)

9. Katie Whelan

10. Dannah O’Brien

11. Clare Gorman

12. Sene Taiti-Fanene

13. Aoife Dalton

14. Elise O Byrne-White

15. Naoise O’Reilly

Make sure to tune in to the live broadcast on TG4 YouTube to witness the action-packed clash between Connacht and Leinster in this Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship!

