Ulster have no new injury concerns from Zebre clash

1 total views, 1 views today

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship fixture against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium.

The side has no new injury concerns arising out of Saturday’s game against Zebre, a 36-3 win in Parma.

Stuart McCloskey (hamstring) and Jordi Murphy sustained recent injuries in training and are currently unfit for selection.

Jacob Stockdale (ankle) and Rob Lyttle (back) also sustained recent training ground injuries and will have their fitness for selection monitored through the coming week.

Cormac Izuchukwu and Luke Marshall remain out with knee injuries while winger Robert Baloucoune recovers from a groin injury.

Captain Iain Henderson is sidelined with a thumb injury while former Leinster prop Jack McGrath is working his way to full fitness after a hip injury.

Kieran Treadwell is still sidelined with the shoulder injury he picked up during pre-season and is currently working his way back into contention.

Nathan Doak earned his first start for the province against Zebre after coming on in place of Cooney against Glasgow Warriors.

The Ireland international had to leave the field after 30 minutes and has recently had an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury.

Doak scored one of Ulster’s conversions in the 33-point win over Zebre at the Stade Sergio Lanfranchi.

Dan McFarland’s side scored six tries to get their second win of the season and continue their strong start to the inaugural United Rugby Championship season.

Ethan McIlroy and Nick Timoney both scored braces on Saturday as the visitors blew away their hosts in a clear showcase of the gulf in class between the sides.

Will Addison also got on the scoresheet for the side as well as James Hume but Ulster could only manage to convert half of their kicking opportunities following the tries.

McFarland’s team will hope to go three-from-three against Benetton to maintain their impressive start.