Ulster Rugby Championship & Champions Cup – Season Preview, Squad & Fixtures

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Ulster rugby’s upcoming 2021/22 season at home and in Europe
Ulster were one of the unluckiest teams in Europe last year. Dan McFarland finished second to Leinster in their Pro14 Conference group only from bonus points, managing 16 wins.
The same spark couldn’t be found in the Champions Cup, losing their two matches in the shortened year to finish outside the qualification places.
The club has been very unproductive in the market this summer so captain Iain Henderson will be seeing a lot of the same faces in training this year.
Latest transfer news
Players In
None
Players Out
Kyle McCall – Prop, 29y/o, Ireland
Adam McBurney – Hooker, 24y/o, Ireland
Alby Matthewson – Scrumhalf, 35y/o, Australia
Matt Faddes – Centre, 29y/o, Australia – to Otago
Louis Ludik – Fullback, 34y/o, South Africa – Retirement
Callum Reid – Prop, 22y/o, Ireland – Loan to Munster
Betting
Ulster have odds of 40/1 to win the Champions Cup this year.
Predicted finishing position
The lack of change in the squad could be their downfall this year as the same side was unable to success domestically or in Europe last year.
They will be happy to sneak into a semi-final in the Pro14 this year. For the Champions Cup, it will be a major success if they finish top eight and make it into the knockout rounds but that is unlikely.
Fixtures
Rugby Championship / Pro16 will be announced in mid-August and the Champions Cup will be announced the following week.