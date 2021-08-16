Women’s Interprovincial Championship 2021 To Be Televised

1 total views, 1 views today

Irish Rugby has announced that the 2021 Women’s Interprovincial Championship will be televised this year.

All six games in the championship will be broadcast free-to-air on TG4 while the three Ulster Rugby matches will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Round 3 of the competition will now take place as an exciting double-header at Energia Park to ensure a televised audience for the province who’ll be lifting the trophy in 2021.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith said: “We’re very excited that the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will reach a televised audience for the first time in 2021.

“It’s a competition that has been sorely missed from the sporting calendar over the past two years and we’re delighted that Vodafone are on board to help take us to new heights.

“As we continue to promote our message of #NothingLikeIt, it presents a fresh opportunity to attract women and girls to rugby. We can’t wait to see the women of our four proud provinces return to action.”

TG4 Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 is delighted to bring the 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship to Irish television viewers for the very first time. We are looking forward to seeing this exciting competition become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up.

“TG4 is proud to lead the way in the broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and ensures that women’s sport is front, centre, and free to air for television audiences.”

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI, said:

“I am pleased that BBC Sport NI is working in partnership with the IRFU and TG4 to broadcast the Women’s Interprovincial Championship live for the first time. We look forward to showing the Ulster matches on BBC iPlayer and to telling the story of the players representing their Province across TV, radio and online.

“We are also committed to ensuring that this competition becomes a permanent part of the broadcast schedule going forward.”

