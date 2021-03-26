2021’s Best Android Sports Apps for Soccer, Basketball Updates

If you’re a huge sports fan, having all of the latest updates at hand would be amazing. Here we are to introduce you the best apps for Android that could help with that. They can make your experience with sports statistics and streaming easier than ever. Another good way of getting the fresh sports data is Buaksib and their sports Livescore section.

What should you be looking for when scouting out such an app?

Even though there are now tons of live score apps on the web, you have to make sure it’s compatible with your device. Some apps are not available for Android and some for iOS.

As with every other app, it’s important to find it comfortable to use. So, when choosing among all the apps, try some and find out which one is the best for you.

You might also be the one who is into multiple sports at once. If this is about you, an app which covers different sports would be extremely useful. And don’t worry, we have such apps on the list below too.

What are the best football live score apps for Android?

Yahoo Sports covers a vast number of sports. It is one of the leading apps on the market for following sports statistics. It also allows you monitor updates on your favorite teams and players, as well as leagues. It’s interface is a big perk, since it’s easy in use and will be suitable for users of all ages.

Live Score is another top-ranked sports app. It provides you will all of the statistics you need on both football and basketball. You may also receive updates on multiple games at once. This feature makes it easier to keep an eye on games while you’re busy.

theScore is an amazing app that also covers a large number of competitions and leagues in different sports. It also sends you a reminder before each match, making sure you never miss out on them.

Soccer 24 is on out top 5 for a reason. It offers comprehensive stats, including ball possession, fouls, corners and shots. Provides users with accurate live scores for more than 1200 soccer cups and leagues.

FlashScore is one of the best apps on the market with news and stats on more than 30 sports. Here you can choose your favorite sport, team, matches and players to receive customized updates. The app sends notifications, which won’t let you miss a single goal or any important announcement. Its speed is fascinating, you receive the updates at the same time as live audience. It also has a live commentary feature. It will keep you up-to-date with everything when you are not watching the match.

Which ones should you download?

Now it all depends on your taste only. If you need updates on multiple sports, here you go, we've got you covered. You can choose one of such apps from the list. And if you're all about football, there are apps dedicated to it exclusively. Go ahead, do your little research on our recommendations and feel free to choose.

