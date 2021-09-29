Arsenal injury update: Xhaka out till 2022

1,057 total views, 1,057 views today

The Arsenal media team have confirmed that former captain and midfielder Granit Xhaka will be out of action for three months

The Swiss defensive midfielder has suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament in his right leg. The club has said that he will not need surgery on his knee but will have a long rest and rehabilitation period.

Initial reports had suggested that he would only miss two months. The new announcement has settled that he will be sidelined for approximately three months until after the new year.

This will be a huge blow for Mikel Arteta’s team as they build on recent victories. The side will now have to rely on young midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga and recently back from injury Thomas Partey.

The Reds have some options in this position with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny as sporadic players.

🗣 Granit Xhaka on Instagram: “This win was for all of you. Proud to be a gunner tonight.” pic.twitter.com/TTpLn7BOx9 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) September 27, 2021

The Gunners had also announced that youth player Brooke Norton-Coffy has successfully undergone surgery and will miss the next six weeks of football. The teenager had to withdraw from the England U18 squad last month due to a knee injury.

The young right-back has shared pictures on social media after the surgery explaining how he cannot wait to ‘come back stronger.’

Thomas Partey vs AFC Wimbledon

(H)

pic.twitter.com/38To410FwS — ™ (@ArsenaIComps) September 23, 2021

Arsenal has not announced any other injury concerns as they go into another weekend of Premier League action. They will travel to Brighton on Saturday, 2nd of October for a 17:30 kickoff.

After losing their first three top-flight games this season, they have now won their last four matches and Arteta will want to keep that form going.

To read more in-depth and up-to-date news about Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com