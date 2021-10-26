Arsenal v Leeds – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Leeds United will be looking for something to cheer about as they travel to Arsenal for Round Three of the EFL Cup this evening

Arsenal v Leeds United will kick off at 19:45 tonight, Tuesday 26th October in the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been on a decent run in the last two months, they are now unbeaten in seven games with wins over Tottenham and Aston Villa. This winning form began in this competition when they trashed a replacement West Brom team in August.

They reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup after they beat League One side Wimbledon 3-0 at home. In two games, the London Reds have scored nine goals and conceded none so they will want to keep that going tonight.

Leeds have not been as fortunate this season. The Whites sit in 17th place with only one win in the league.

The EFL Cup now gives the club a new opportunity for victories. After beating Crewe Alexandra 3-0 at home, they faced Fulham in Craven Cottage. That game went to penalties and the young goalkeeper became their hero.

In the last 10 years, Leeds United have failed to be the winning team in this fixture. After six games, Arsenal have won four games while two games have ended in draws. These sides are yet to face each other in the league this season but last year Arsenal won this game in a thrilling 4-2.

Arsenal v Leeds Probable Starting Teams

Arsenal

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Leno (GK), Kolasinac, Mari, Holding, Soares, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe, Pépé, Martinelli

Injuries / Suspensions

Xhaka (Knee), Tierney (Knock)

 

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Shackleton, Cooper, Cresswell, Dallas, Phillips, James, Klich, Gelhardt, Harrison, Rodrigo

Injuries / Suspensions

Firpo (Muscle injury), Ayling (Knee), Bamford (Ankle), Raphinha (Ankle), Koch (Groin)

Arsenal v Leeds Match Betting

Arsenal to win: 4/6

Draw: 11/4

Leeds United to win: 4/1

 

Score Prediction

Although neither manager will be playing their strongest squad, this will still be an entertaining fixture. Arteta’s side has the better form going into this tie and the optimism could be the difference in this tie.

Expect this game to end 3-1 to the home side Arsenal.

