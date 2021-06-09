Aston Villa confirm transfer of Emi Buendia

By
James Hanly
Villa have signed Emi Buendia for a reported £33 million from promoted Norwich

The Argentinian winger is fresh off scoring 15 goals and getting 16 assists in the Championship.

This proved to be an vital part in Norwich winning the second division to return to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has impressed on Norwich’s right wing for the last three seasons and has shown his quality as a playmaker and goal scorer.

Aston Villa have beaten off teams like Arsenal to get the player’s signature.

Do Aston Villa need Buendia?

This is an important move for Villa who are trying to secure a top ten finish in the Premier league with interest surrounding captain Jack Grealish.

Now, there will be more competition for the Claret and Blue between Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Buendia for starting places.

Buendia will  join the Aston Villa squad after he finishes his international duty with Argentina.

Argentina will begin their Copa America title charge on Monday 14th of June against Chile.

