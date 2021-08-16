Aubameyang or Lacazette linked with move to Barcelona

7 total views, 7 views today

Barcelona are still looking to offload some of their dead weight as they try to recoup the money they lost in recent years

The club has already parted ways with Junior Firpo, Carles Alena, and unintentionally Lionel Messi. Now the club wants to be rid of two of their expensive mistakes, Phillipe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite.

The Brazilian Coutinho was an inspired signing after great seasons for Liverpool as their creative master. Now after an over £105 million transfer sum, it seems like more money down the drain.

Braithwaite was a panic buy two years ago after the injury of former striker Luis Suarez. Two seasons and nine goals later and it was clear this was a mistake.

Reports have circulated that the Barca higher-ups have already made out a shortlist of possible swap deals. Arsenals two veteran goalscorers, Aubameyang and Lacazette have been named as possible replacements.

After both players missed Arsenal’s humiliating opening game with illness and the reports have only grown stronger.

Not sure about this one, but would you take Coutinho at Arsenal? 🤔 #AFC #AFTV pic.twitter.com/Hqm2zvlbXs — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 15, 2021

Is this a good deal for Arsenal or Barcelona?

For Arsenal, this could be great. After a terrible season in front of goal for the club, they should be happy to part ways with Aubameyang, especially if that means that Coutinho could come to the club.

The Gabonese striker is three years older than Coutinho who recently won a Champions League while on loan at Bayern Munich.

Braithwaite on the other hand, would not be as promising of a swap deal. Both Lacazette and the Dane are the same age but Braithwaite has never shown any quality that warranted the move to Barcelona.

The Gunners will be looking to get the French forward off their services, with 13 goals in 31 games last year, but only to make way for younger talent.

Arsenal has also got strong links with a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine was an important part of their Serie A success last year and after the departure of Romelu Lukaku, do not expect Martinez to go for cheap.

These are worrying times for Arsenal fans and the sooner they can sign new players, the better.

Lautaro Martinez is for SALE🚨 ▪Inter agreed on a fee for Martinez with #THFC

▪They now want more money – 70-80m

▪Martinez wants to join an #EPL team Will Tottenham or Arsenal land Lautaro this summer or will he stay? #afc 💻 – https://t.co/CNJoObLzVd pic.twitter.com/n8hz6JYDVg — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) August 8, 2021

