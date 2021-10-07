Belgium v France – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

By
James Hanly
-

 1,027 total views,  1,027 views today

The second UEFA Nations League semi-final takes place tonight with an aging Belgium team taking on an undetermined France side

Belgium v France will kick-off at 19:45 tonight, Thursday 7th October in the Allianz Arena in Torino, Italy. German referee Daniel Siebert will take charge of the game.

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and Virgin TV Go.

Belgium once again finds themselves ranked number one in the world but with no silverware to prove it. They have shown their quality, winning eight of their last nine games only losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal.

Most of their team has reached and past their peak but they will want youngster Jeremy Doku to provide flair and energy on the week tonight.

This looks like one of the greatest France squads that the country has produced but their mentality looks shaken. After five straight draws in 90 minutes, they finally beat Finland 2-0 in their last World Cup qualifier.

The French players’ ego will still be bruised since losing to Switzerland in Euro 2020 and they will need a victory to boost them.

For two neighbors that share languages, they do not face each other very often competitively. Since 2011, they have played four times, ending twice in draws and each team claiming a victory.

The last crossed blades in the 2018 World Cup semi-final which the French won 1-0 on their way to winning the competition.

Belgium v France Probable Starting Teams

Belgium

Formation

3-4-3

Probable Starting 11

Courtois (GK), Vertonghen, Denayer, Alderweireld, Hazard, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne, Doku, Lukaku, De Bruyne.

Injuries / Suspensions

Meunier (Knee injury)

 

France

Formation

4-3-1-2

Probable Starting 11

Lloris (GK), Hernández, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard, Pogba, Tchouméni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé.

Injuries / Suspensions

Martial (Knock)

Betting

Belgium 15/8

Draw 2/1

France 6/4

 

Score Prediction

Both teams are made up of sturdy defenses and world-class attacks. The opposing managers will be trying to cancel each other out but from a neutrals perspective, let’s hope that it is full of goals.

Expect this game to end 3-2 to France.

To read more in-depth and up-to-date club and international football news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here