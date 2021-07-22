Bohs Take 1-0 Lead Back To Dublin In Conference League Showdown

1 total views, 1 views today

Bohemians will take a 1-0 lead into a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin after an impressive victory against F91 Dudelange in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League in Luxembourg.

Kevin Long’s side came into the game as slight favourites with odds of 6/5 and came out of the game the side with the advantage after a goal from Ross Tierney after 15 minutes.

Dawson Devoy was once again too hot to handle for the opposition and shone on a sunny evening, creating the opportunity that Tierney was able to pounce on.

Dudelange were visibly frustrated throughout the game with two yellow cards by the end of the first half.

Bohs, on the other hand, looked comfortable with their one-goal lead.

The home side’s frustration continued in the second half as chances and penalty calls did not go their way at the Stade Jos Nosbaum.

However, the side started to take control of the tie and mount pressure on the visitors.

Players such as Bojic and Van Den Herkhof had chances that they failed to put away, with Bohs continuing to defend.

Substitutions began to happen with goalscorer Tierney coming off in place of Conor Livingston.

The final 10 minutes were tough for the Boh’s men who had to deal with an urgent wave of Dudelange pressure but did their best to stay compact and snuff out the danger.

They survived the onslaught after an extra six minutes were added on and will now take their lead back to Dublin, where 8,000 fans will await them at the Aviva Stadium next week.

However, they will have to avoid defeat to progress in 90 minutes due to the away rule being abolished before this season began.

Bohemians host F91 Dudelange at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next Thursday for the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com