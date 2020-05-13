Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The German Bundesliga will return this weekend which will see a return to soccer in Europe. It will be in the spotlight globally this weekend as fans who have been starved at top flight football will now be able to have something to watch.

It was announced last week that the German football league would resume. Their first and second divisions from Saturday will resume action after a two month suspension. However, strict guidelines will be required, obviously this means stadiums will almost empty. Only 300 essential staff will be able to attend, such as tv crew and some press. Furthermore, players have been told not to spit. They have also been told to celebrate in group or touch hands. RTE Sport report that some clubs in fact will use music and cardboard cutouts of fans to enhance atmosphere.

The Bundesliga have said they wish to complete the season by June 30th. However, they are aware of the risk of another suspension if there are large number of cases among players. The league have said a further suspension would hurt clubs financially, stating another suspension would be “disastrous” for both league and teams. The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A have no yet resumed so the Bundesliga will become the big league with many people looking for some soccer to watch.

Bayern Munich, who are looking for their 8th league title in a row will play away to FC Union Berlin. Borussia Dortmund will entertain Schalke 04. The CEO of Bayern Munich Rummenigge said, “With the Bundesliga as the only league to be broadcast on TV, I expect we will have an audience of a billion.”

Moreover, It is great finally to have something to watch for sports fanatics. It is also great for those in the area of sports journalist. It is something to cover in this difficult time with no sport on. All the action can be viewed on various channels over the weekend with some games also showing on BT Sport. So, if you want your fix of soccer this weekend be sure to watch the Bundesliga.