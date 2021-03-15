Caoimhin Kelleher set for Liverpool return this weekend

The Corkman has been injured since last month.

Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly set for a return from injury this weekend after being ruled out of action since last month.

Stephen Kenny confirmed Kelleher is a doubt for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg in a Q&A last Thursday. However, an appearance on the bench or otherwise at the weekend would suggest a return to fitness.

Kieren Westwood also started for Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, making a swift return from a rib injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

The availability of the two ‘keepers is a massive boost to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny who’ll be without established first-choice goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, for the upcoming World Cup qualification games.

Other than the aforementioned two, there are a handful of other choices available for selection.

Perhaps the most exciting being Gavin Bazunu. The current Rochdale ‘keeper has enjoyed a constructive spell this season while on loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old was recently voted as the Supporters’ Player of the Month for February after a string of impressive performances. Form which he has carried into this month, also.

The Irish senior squad is set to be announced on Thursday for the fixtures starting on the 24th of March.

