Caoimhin Kelleher signs long term deal with Liverpool

Young Irish goalkeeper Kelleher has renewed his contract at Liverpool to stay until 2026

These are all really good signs for the 22-year-old after he played five games last year for the Reds, including two starts in the Champions League.

The shot-stopper from Cork also managed to keep two clean sheets, impressing manager Jurgen Klopp and many of the fans. This led to getting his first international cap for Ireland, coming on as a substitute against Hungary early this month.

Liverpool has made it clear that they do not want to loan out Kelleher this summer. Instead, he would be the backup option to Brazilian keeper, Alisson Becker.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian has also signed a new deal at the club but after mistakes last season in his four competitive starts, most fans believe that Kelleher is now higher in the pecking order.

Kelleher said about the new contract:

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done.”

Caoimhin Kelleher: “I think staying at a club like Liverpool where the quality of training is up there with the best in the world, the standard of players I’m training with and the goalkeepers I’m learning from is the best I can get.” #awlive [lfc] pic.twitter.com/Jx0dQJTs5y — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 24, 2021

Good for Liverpool, good for Ireland

This is also good news for Ireland as we will have another keeper playing at the highest level. He missed out on games for Ireland and Liverpool at the end of the season due to an abdominal tear.

It is expected that Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu will go out on loan this season so the 19-year-old can improve.

Hopefully, Kelleher will see even more game time this year as he is one of Ireland’s brightest young talents.

Speaking on last season, Kelleher added:

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games. Being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com