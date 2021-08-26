Carabao Cup 2021/22 R3 Draw

8 total views, 8 views today

The Carabao Cup round three draw took place on Wednesday night with 16 ties to look forward to in the next round of the tournament.

The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing September 20, which is after the first international break of the year.

The number of teams in the tournament has been whittled down to 32 after two action-packed rounds.

Joint-record winners Liverpool will travel to Carrow Road for the second time in a handful of games to face Norwich City.

Holders Manchester City will host Wycombe on their quest for a ninth league cup and bragging rights with the outright most wins.

City have won the last four Carabao Cups in a row and have won six of the last eight on their way to equalling Liverpool’s long-standing record.

Inter-city rivals Manchester United will welcome former boss David Moyes to Old Trafford once again when they play West Ham United.

2019-20 finalists Aston Villa will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel’s UEFA Champions League winners and 2018-19 finalists Chelsea.

Last season’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will visit Wolves at the Molineux in a fixture that will see Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo pitted against his old club for the second time in a month.

There are two non-Premier League ties in the third round of the competition – Preston vs Cheltenham and Wigan vs Sunderland.

The 16 ties leave a lot of room for upsets and drama as the big sides are not expected to field their strongest teams.

Carabao Cup third-round draw

QPR vs Everton

Preston vs Cheltenham

Manchester United vs West Ham

Fulham vs Leeds

Brentford vs Oldham

Watford vs Stoke

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan vs Sunderland

Norwich vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Wycombe

Millwall vs Leicester

Wolves vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Swansea

