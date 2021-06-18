Champions League draw: Irish teams have tough opposition in Europe

James Hanly
The draw for the first round of Champion League qualifying sees Irish champions Shamrock Rovers face tough opposition

Champions League

The draw announced that League of Ireland (LOI) winners Shamrock Rovers will face SK Slovan Bratislava in Champions League qualifying.

The first leg will be played away on the 6th or 7th July. The return game will be in Tallaght on the 13th or 14th July.

The last time an Irish side faced the Slovakian champions was in 2019 when Dundalk lost 4-1 on aggregate in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League.

The second-round draw on Wednesday morning revealed that the winner of the tie would play against Swiss league winners BSC Young Boys.

As Ireland’s representatives in the Champions League, Rovers are already guaranteed €810,000.

The second-round draw also announced that Celtic will play against Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Europa Conference League

Ireland will have no sides in the first round of qualifying for the Europa League. Instead, the newly formed Europa Conference League will have three Irish teams competing.

The draw announced that club Bohemians will be facing Icelandic team Stjarnan in the first round.

Sligo Rovers will also play Icelandic opposition with FH Hafnarfjorour in their first European game.

After winning the FAI cup, Dundalk will face against Welsh team Newtown AFC.

The first leg of each of these matches will start on the 8th of July and the return leg will be the following week on the 15th July.

If Shamrock Rovers lose to their Slovakian opponents, they will be given a bye into the third round of the Europa Conference League qualifying.

