Champions League Group Stage Draw 21/22 – Teams, Pots, Dates, Stream

The UEFA Champions League group-stage draw will take place on Thursday at 5 pm Irish Standard Time in Istanbul.

The draw will sort the remaining 32 teams in the competition into eight groups of four – the first stage of the competition after the qualification rounds.

26 teams have already qualified for the group stages with six remaining teams still yet to qualify.

The last six sides will be decided after the final play-off fixtures on Wednesday 25 August, the day before the draw is due to take place.

Based on their UEFA coefficient, Liverpool will be in Pot 2 for the draw and know they will face one of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting CP or Villarreal from Pot 1.

Chelsea are in Pot 1 after they won the Champions League last season, with a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in May.

City are also in Pot 1 as they are the current English domestic title holders.

Manchester United are in Pot 2 alongside Liverpool and can face UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal, who beat United in an enthralling penalty shoot-out to win the competition.

All their options are identical to Liverpool’s as they are both English sides.

None of the English sides in the competition can face each other in the group stage as they are all from the same country.

All play-off winners will be placed in either Pots 3 or 4.

Confirmed Teams

Belgium: Club Brugge

England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United,

France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg

Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus

Netherlands: Ajax

Portugal: Porto, Sporting Lisbon

Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal

Turkey: Besiktas

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Pots

Pot 1 – Chelsea (ENG), UEFA Champions League holders, Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester City (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP), UEFA Europa League holders, Inter Milan (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), LOSC Lille (FRA)

Pot 2 – Real Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Manchester United (ENG), PSG (FRA), Sevilla (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Pot 3 (Confirmed) – Porto (POR), Ajax (NED), RB Leipzig (GER), Atalanta (ITA), Zenit St Petersburg (RUS)

Pot 4 (Confirmed) – Club Brugge (BEL), Milan (ITA), Wolfsburg (GER)

Play-off Ties

Ferencvaros v Young Boys (2-3 agg.) – Pot 4

Ludogorets v Malmo (0-2 agg.) – Pot 4

PSV v Benfica (1-2 agg.) – Pot 4/3

Shakhtar Donetsk v Monaco (1-0 agg.) – Pot 3/4

Brondby v RB Salzburg (1-2 agg.) – Pot 4/3

Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff (0-3 agg.) – Pot 3/4

Matchday Dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021

Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021

Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021

Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021

Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021

Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021

Where To Watch

UEFA’s official website will stream the draw live and it can be accessed here.

