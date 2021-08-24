Champions League Group Stage Draw 21/22 – Teams, Pots, Dates, Stream

16 total views, 16 views today
The UEFA Champions League group-stage draw will take place on Thursday at 5 pm Irish Standard Time in Istanbul.
The draw will sort the remaining 32 teams in the competition into eight groups of four – the first stage of the competition after the qualification rounds.
26 teams have already qualified for the group stages with six remaining teams still yet to qualify.
The last six sides will be decided after the final play-off fixtures on Wednesday 25 August, the day before the draw is due to take place.
Based on their UEFA coefficient, Liverpool will be in Pot 2 for the draw and know they will face one of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting CP or Villarreal from Pot 1.
Chelsea are in Pot 1 after they won the Champions League last season, with a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in May.
City are also in Pot 1 as they are the current English domestic title holders.
Manchester United are in Pot 2 alongside Liverpool and can face UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal, who beat United in an enthralling penalty shoot-out to win the competition.
All their options are identical to Liverpool’s as they are both English sides.
None of the English sides in the competition can face each other in the group stage as they are all from the same country.
All play-off winners will be placed in either Pots 3 or 4.
Confirmed Teams
Belgium: Club Brugge
England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United,
France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg
Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus
Netherlands: Ajax
Portugal: Porto, Sporting Lisbon
Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg
Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal
Turkey: Besiktas
Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv
Pots
Pot 1 – Chelsea (ENG), UEFA Champions League holders, Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester City (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP), UEFA Europa League holders, Inter Milan (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), LOSC Lille (FRA)
Pot 2 – Real Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Manchester United (ENG), PSG (FRA), Sevilla (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Pot 3 (Confirmed) – Porto (POR), Ajax (NED), RB Leipzig (GER), Atalanta (ITA), Zenit St Petersburg (RUS)
Pot 4 (Confirmed) – Club Brugge (BEL), Milan (ITA), Wolfsburg (GER)
Play-off Ties
Ferencvaros v Young Boys (2-3 agg.) – Pot 4
Ludogorets v Malmo (0-2 agg.) – Pot 4
PSV v Benfica (1-2 agg.) – Pot 4/3
Shakhtar Donetsk v Monaco (1-0 agg.) – Pot 3/4
Brondby v RB Salzburg (1-2 agg.) – Pot 4/3
Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff (0-3 agg.) – Pot 3/4
Matchday Dates
Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021
Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021
Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021
Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021
Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021
Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021
Where To Watch
UEFA’s official website will stream the draw live and it can be accessed here.