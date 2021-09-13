Chelsea injury update: Kanté and Pulisic still out

Thomas Tuchel announced today at a press conference that two of his midfielders will miss their opening Champions League game

Chelsea’s first game of the new Champions League campaign will kick off tomorrow evening in Stamford Bridge. The reigning champions face Zenit St Petersburg in what is an important week in the club’s season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has now spoken in a press conference as his team prepares for the game. He told the media that talismanic midfielder Ngolo Kanté and American wunderkind Cristian Pulisic will not be fit for the game.

Kanté picked up his injury in the Blue’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in Anfield before the international break. The 30-year-old hurt his ankle in a tackle with Fabinho after 40 minutes, this forced him off at halftime.

This is a major setback for the Frenchman as he is only just after coming back from a knock at the start of the season in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Pulisic sustained a knock in a USA national team match against Honduras. Similar to his French teammate, he ended up with an ankle injury after a strong collision with an opponent.

Neither player’s injuries seem too severe and they will probably be back on the pitch or the bench for Chelsea at the weekend.

Thankfully for Tuchel, he has no other injury worries in the squad. Midfielders Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi have fully recovered from small injuries they received last month and have been training with the squad for some time.

This is a busy week for the club as they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the boss will want a full squad to choose from as he goes into an important part of the season.

