Ireland at the Six Nations 2024 

The competition for the Six Nations title was incredibly tight this year, with 10 of the 15 matches settled by a mere four points or fewer. This includes all three matches played in the thrilling final round. (1)

For Irish rugby fans, this caused them to erupt in cheers once again! The boys in green have secured another Six Nations title, which marks a significant achievement for Ireland, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in European rugby. Here’s how they reigned supreme:

Dominant start against France

Following their Grand Slam heroics in 2023, Ireland entered the 2024 Six Nations with a target painted on their backs. The hunger for another championship was palpable, not just among the players but also within the passionate Irish rugby fanbase. This desire manifested from the very first games with France in Marseille.

The match at the Orange Vélodrome was a captivating display of attacks from Ireland, dismantling the French challenge with a comprehensive 38-17 victory. The first half belonged firmly to the visitors. A shift in personnel saw scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and lock Tadhg Beirne cross the line for well-constructed tries, showcasing the variety of threats Ireland possessed. (2)

France’s challenge was further hampered by a red card shown to Paul Willemse just before the break for a high tackle, reducing them to 14 men. Despite this setback, France rallied momentarily, with Damian Penaud scoring a try to narrow the deficit to a mere seven points at halftime.

The second half saw Ireland capitalize on their numerical advantage. Calvin Nash extended their lead with a try in the corner before Paul Gabrillagues responded for a resurgent France (though Peter O’Mahony was sin-binned for a technical offence in the lead-up).

However, Ireland remained relentless. Dan Sheehan secured a crucial bonus point with Ireland’s fourth try just past the hour mark, effectively putting the game to bed. Substitute Ronan Kelleher added a further try in the closing stages, capping off a dominant performance with a five-try haul for the Irish.

This dominant display was a thrilling start for fans who tuned in to watch the match. For those who missed the action, you can watch the Six Nations tournament replay, allowing you to relive this sensational performance and all the other heart-stopping moments of the game.

Defensive masterclass shuts down Wales

The Welsh, known for their expansive attacking style, were hindered by Peter O’Mahony. Time and again, the Welsh backs were frustrated by Ireland’s well-organized defensive line, forced into errors and unable to penetrate the green wall.

While the game itself was tight, Ireland’s clinical edge reigned. Johnny Sexton, back after recovering from his injury, made a well-executed backline move that resulted in a try for Robbie Henshaw.

Wales struggled to break down the resolute Irish defense, managing only a solitary penalty from fly-half Gareth Anscombe. The final score of 31-7 reflected Ireland’s defensive masterclass, effectively suffocating the Welsh attack.

If you watch Ireland RWC23 highlights of their match against New Zealand, you’ll see that their defensive prowess is excellent. They showed the same greatness during their third-round clash against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Clinical control against Italy

Ireland’s home encounter against Italy in the second round exemplified their clinical efficiency. From the outset, the Irish dominated possession, utilizing a tactical kicking game to pin the Italians deep in their own territory.

Johnny Sexton planned the attacks with pinpoint precision, exploiting any weaknesses in the Italian defense. Winger James Lowe capitalized on one such opportunity, slicing through the Italian backline to score a try in the corner.

The breakdown area proved to be another Irish stronghold. CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony dominated the collisions, securing crucial turnovers and creating scoring opportunities for their backs.

Fly-half Joey Carbery, starting in Sexton’s absence due to a minor injury, added valuable points through penalties and conversions. Ireland’s clinical execution continued throughout the match, with further tries from Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose solidifying their dominance. The final score of 36-0 reflected Ireland’s ruthless efficiency.

A setback with England

Ireland’s unbeaten run came to a halt in their clash against England at Twickenham Stadium. Despite a valiant effort, a last-minute drop goal by England fly-half Marcus Smith snatched victory from the grasp of the Irish.

The match itself was tense and tactical, with both teams cancelling each other out for large periods. England struck first through a try from center Ollie Lawrence, but Ireland responded with four well-executed penalties from fly-half Jack Crowley.

The turning point came just before halftime when winger James Lowe dived over in the corner for a crucial Irish try. However, England fly-half George Furbank replied with a try of his own shortly after the break, keeping the scoreline tight.

The tension escalated throughout the second half, with both sides exchanging blows. Despite a valiant defensive effort from Ireland, England managed to claw their way back into the game. With the clock ticking towards red and the score tied at 22-22, Marcus Smith stepped up to convert a pressure drop goal, sending a collective groan through the Irish supporters and securing a dramatic victory for England. (3)

A tense climax with Scotland

The final round of the Six Nations was a nail-biting match between Ireland and Scotland at Aviva Stadium. Ireland managed to get ahead early on with two well-executed tries. The first saw winger James Lowe weave through the Scottish defense to touch down, while the second stemmed from a well-worked lineout play that resulted in a score for center Bundee Aki.

However, the resilient Scots refused to crumble. Fly-half Finn Russell orchestrated several attacking forays, keeping the Irish defense on their toes. Their persistence paid off with a late solo try from winger Huw Jones, who exploited a gap in the Irish defense to sprint clear and score under the posts. This brought the score to a heart-stopping 17-13 with just minutes remaining on the clock.

Captain Johnny Sexton’s tactical kicking pinned Scotland deep in their own territory, while the Irish pack, led by Peter O’Mahony, dominated the breakdown, slowing down Scottish attacks and forcing errors. The final whistle blew to a deafening roar from the Irish faithful, securing a famous victory and their second consecutive Six Nations title.

Final thoughts

What a Six Nations performance for Ireland! Dismantling France was just the beginning, and that dramatic win over Scotland to secure back-to-back titles? Pure magic! This is a new era for Irish rugby, and they’ve well and truly cemented themselves as European powerhouses.