Chelsea looking to sign seven-goal Stoke City star

By
James Hanly
Reports have floated around that the Blues are interested in buying young Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel this season

The Stamford Bridge outfit is looking to improve its youth academy setup. Tezgel currently plies his trade for Stoke City U18s but has already been compared to the England captain, Harry Kane.

According to the Daily Mail, the Championship side will be struggling to hold onto their prized prospect this season as a few Premier League clubs will want his signature.

The report suggests that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City all want the teenager. Each club is continuing to track the centre forwards progression.

Why does everyone want Emre Tezgel?

The teenage striker only turned 16 in September but has been causing a stir at Stoke for some time.

He scored seven goals in his first five games for the youth team in the Under-18 Premier League. These goals also included a hattrick against Liverpool in recent weeks.

After these performances, the Burton-born forward was called up to the England U17 team. For the Three Lions, he scored four goals in three matches during their September international break.

These statistics surely make Tezgel one of the brightest talents in the English youth leagues. Soon he will have to decide if he thinks Stoke City is the right place to progress his career.

Although not many players get the chance to progress from the youth side to the Premier League first team, some Chelsea players have shown it is possible.

If Tezgel chooses to move to Stamford Bridge then he will hope to follow the paths of Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount.

 

