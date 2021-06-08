Chelsea want to swap Abraham plus cash for Haaland

Chelsea are hoping to use Tammy Abraham to help bargain for Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

All eyes are on the 20-year-old Norwegian this summer as he is expected to make a big move to one of Europe’s wealthiest clubs.

Real Madrid, PSG and both Manchester clubs have shown great interest in the youngster, but Chelsea want to make a splash in the market this year.

Haaland has an estimated market value of €100 million which continues to rise.

Do Chelsea need Haaland?

The forward had another stellar season for Borussia Dortmund where he won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award.

He bagged 27 goals and six assists in just 28 matches as well as great form in the Champions league.

Chelsea, instead, struggled in front of goal this year Timo Werner a big source of worry for them.

Werner was preferred over the more Premier league experienced Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

The German only managed six goals in 35 league appearances this year with easy misses become a regular occurrence for him.

If Haaland were to come to the European champions, then Werner could find a new role on the wing or as support to the big Norwegian.

Chelsea are pursuing a possible move for Erling Haaland but know they may need to pay over £150m for him, according to The Telegraph 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mJdhPHooTj — Goal (@goal) June 8, 2021

Abraham exit

Tammy Abraham had a rough 2020/2021 season, fighting for a spot on the bench with Giroud.

Since Thomas Tuchel became Chelsea manager, Abraham has rarely started, still managing to score six goals this season.

The Englishman is still only 23 and a new club could breathe life into his career.

His current market value of €40 million would save the Blues a lot of money in acquiring Haaland.

Dortmund could also give him the chance to meet fellow English youngster Sancho and Bellingham if they haven’t moved by the end of the summer.

This move would benefit both sides but would Haaland like to play on the blue side of London.

Dreams do come true 💙 Champions Of Europe! pic.twitter.com/VoUDHL9bFs — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 29, 2021

