Chelsea set to rival PSG for Inter Milan’s Hakimi

Chelsea have contacted Inter Milan over the potential sale of defender Achraf Hakimi according to many leading Italian news outlets.

The recently crowned European champions are hoping to strengthen an already strong side and according to Di Marzio with Sky in Italy, Hakimi is one of the players who falls under that billing.

The Moroccan has been heavily linked with a move away, this summer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and looked like a deal was all but complete, but with Inter demanding over €80 million for his services, and with PSG reportedly only willing to spend around €60 million on the right-wing back, the deal has stalled.

These issues have led Chelsea to contact Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano over a potential deal, who recently came out to dismiss any talk of his client joining The Parisians.

“He is the best player in Europe in his position. That is why there are so many rumours about him,”

“Hakimi has four years left in his contract with Inter, and I want to clarify I haven’t talked to any other club.

“We are serene. Hakimi has joined his national team and has a long-term deal with Inter. I want to thank all the Inter fans who send him messages these days.”

The report goes on to say, if any deal were to happen for Chelsea, they would be willing to include third left-back option Emerson Palmieri and even Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen along with €60 million upfront.

With Thomas Tuchel in the market for a striker, midfielder and a right-sided defender to rival Reece James for the upcoming season. Wolves starlet Adama Traore has also emerged as a backup option if any potential deal for Hakimi falls through

Hakimi (22), has been a standout in the Nerazzurri’s rise to the summit of the Serie A last season and would need a hefty fee to prize him away from the Italian champions and with Inter in financial difficulty and in desperate need to sell one or two of their big stars, a deal for the highly-rated defender is not of the tables for both Chelsea and PSG.

