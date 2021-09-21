Chelsea v Aston Villa – Preview, Team News, Betting

James Hanly
The EFL Cup third round takes up this midweek set of fixtures, tomorrow Aston Villa will travel to Chelsea hoping to exact revenge

The match will kick off at 19:45 on Wednesday 22nd September in Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could not be in better form, having scored seven goals in three wins on the bounce. After beating Spurs 3-0 at the weekend, the Blues are now 11 matches unbeaten.

This will be the club’s first EFL Cup game of the season due to their success last year but they have had plenty of match experience in recent weeks.

Aston Villa has had a decent time coping with the loss of their talisman Jack Grealish to Man City. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their opening five league matches including an impressive 3-0 drubbing of Everton where newcomer Leon Bailey wowed the fans.

Villa polished off League Two side Barrow 6-0 to reach this stage of the competition with Cameron Archer as the star of the show.

It has not been long since the last time these two clubs faced each other, less than two weeks ago Chelsea managed to beat Villa 3-0 playing poorly, with Lukaku netting a brace. The Clarets do not like this fixture, having only won three of their last 18 meetings.

Predicted Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Starting 11

Arrizabalaga (GK), Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kanté, Chilwell, Havertz, Mount, Werner

Injuries / Suspensions

Pulisic (Ankle), Mendy (Ankle)

Aston Villa

Formation

5-3-2

Starting 11

Steer (GK), Targett, Mings, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young, Ramsey, Hourihane, Nakamba, Watkins, Archer

Injuries / Suspensions

Chukwuemeka (Knock), Philogene-Bidace (Knock), McGinn (Head), Davis (Knee), Bailey (Thigh), Trezeguet (Knee), Cash (Knock)

Betting

Chelsea 2/5

Draw 7/2

Aston Villa 13/2

 

Score Prediction

Tuchel seems to be on fire with his selection choices and with the squad depth he has it is hard for him to go wrong. Villa’s injury concerns will have a major impact on the result of this tie as their rotation players struggle to contain Champions League stars.

Expect this game to end 3-0 (again) to Chelsea.

