Chelsea v Man City – Preview, Team News, Betting

This is expected to be the game of the weekend. Two Premier League giants face-off in what could be a very important fixture
The match will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday 25th September in Stamford Bridge with Michael Oliver officiating.
Chelsea’s unbeaten run grows longer and longer as each game goes on but this might be their biggest challenge in recent fixtures. If they can manage to keep all their players on the field unlike the Liverpool game, then they should prove to be the dominant force in the game.
Mendy’s hip injury is yet to heal fully so expect Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep his place between the sticks, with the rest of the team looking much different to their EFL Cup side midweek.
Man City has yet to lose a game since the opening match of the season. Since then, the Sky Blues only had one poor goalless draw to Southhampton and now sit in fifth place only three points off top spot.
Pep Guardiola did get the chance to rest much of his backline and midfield in a 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday while his young forwards should be full of confidence.
This is a very evenly matched fixture that the Blues managed to dominate last year. Since Tuchel took over at the Bridge, Chelsea has won three games in a row against City including the FA Cup and Champions League finals.
Predicted Starting Teams
Chelsea FC
Formation
3-4-2-1
Predicted Starting 11
Arrizabalaga (GK), Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Alonso, Kanté, Jorginho, James, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku
Injuries / Suspensions
Pulisic (Ankle), Mendy (Hip)
Manchester City
Formation
4-3-3
Predicted Starting 11
Ederson (GK), Cancelo, Aké, Dias, Walker, Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Grealish, Torres, Sterling
Injuries / Suspensions
Zinchenko (Knock), Laporte (Groin), Gundogan (Knock), Stones (Muscle), Rodri (Knock), Mendy (Disciplinary action by club)
Betting
Chelsea 13/8
Draw 21/10
Man City 17/10
Score Prediction
There is no doubting that this will be a close affair with many tactics at play between the mastermind managers. Man City’s main problem is the injuries to some of their stronger players, while Chelsea is basically at full strength, minus their goalkeeper.
Expect this game to end 3-1 to the Blues with them scoring in deciding goal in the final minutes on the counterattack.
