Chelsea v Southampton – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,083 total views, 1,083 views today
Thomas Tuchel will want to continue his winning and silverware run as he faces Southampton in Round Three of the EFL Cup
Chelsea v Southampton will kick-off at 19:45 tonight, Tuesday 25th October in Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel has built a nearly impenetrable side this season but will likely shake things up this evening. Since the international break, the Blues have won four matches on the bounce, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two.
Chelsea were lucky to reach this stage of the competition after they drew 1-1 with Aston Villa before a Reece James penalty won the subsequent shootout.
Southampton have not been as strong this season. The Saints have only won a singular match this season and now sit in 16th in the league.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side still have hope in the cup after opening the competition with an 8-0 win over Newport County. Last round, they needed to win in a similar fashion to Chelsea as they overcame Sheffield United in a tense penalty shootout.
This has become a very common fixture in the last decade. In their last 21 meetings, Chelsea have won 12 matches while Southampton won a rare three, most recently in 2015. Their most recent game ended 3-1 to the Blues back at the start of this month.
🗣 "We will make it as tough as possible for them."
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he will make changes to his side for their Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mYnn4AwbPF
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2021
Chelsea v Southampton Probable Starting Teams
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-2-1
Probable Starting 11
Arrizabalaga (GK), Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Alonso, Kovacic, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz
Injuries / Suspensions
Pulisic (Ankle), Kanté (Muscle injury), Lukaku (Sprained ankle), Werner (Hamstring)
Southampton
Formation
4-4-2
Probable Starting 11
Forster (GK), Perraud, Salisu, Lyanco, Valery, Redmond, Tella, Romeu, Diallo, Armstrong, Djenepo.
Injuries / Suspensions
Broja (Ankle), Stephens (Knee), Elyounoussi (Head)
Southampton’s goalscorers against Burnley this afternoon:
⚽️ Tino Livramento
⚽️ Armando Broja
They need to sign more players from Chelsea. 😄 pic.twitter.com/5S9A0kpZof
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 23, 2021
Chelsea v Southampton Match Betting
Chelsea to win: 4/9
Draw: 10/3
Southampton to win: 6/1
Score Prediction
Even though Tuchel will most likely play a weakened side in this cup fixture, the depth of his squad should be enough to qualify for the next round of the cup. Rotation players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed their capabilities in their latest league fixture and they will play a big part in tonight’s game.
Expect this game will end 4-1 to Chelsea.
The Kova pass. 🤤
The silky Cal finish. 😍 pic.twitter.com/BYjVAqLH8z
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2021
To read more in-depth and up-to-date Premier League and international club football news, click here.