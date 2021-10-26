Chelsea v Southampton – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Thomas Tuchel will want to continue his winning and silverware run as he faces Southampton in Round Three of the EFL Cup

Chelsea v Southampton will kick-off at 19:45 tonight, Tuesday 25th October in Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has built a nearly impenetrable side this season but will likely shake things up this evening. Since the international break, the Blues have won four matches on the bounce, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two.

Chelsea were lucky to reach this stage of the competition after they drew 1-1 with Aston Villa before a Reece James penalty won the subsequent shootout.

Southampton have not been as strong this season. The Saints have only won a singular match this season and now sit in 16th in the league.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side still have hope in the cup after opening the competition with an 8-0 win over Newport County. Last round, they needed to win in a similar fashion to Chelsea as they overcame Sheffield United in a tense penalty shootout.

This has become a very common fixture in the last decade. In their last 21 meetings, Chelsea have won 12 matches while Southampton won a rare three, most recently in 2015. Their most recent game ended 3-1 to the Blues back at the start of this month.

Chelsea v Southampton Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Arrizabalaga (GK), Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Alonso, Kovacic, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz

Injuries / Suspensions

Pulisic (Ankle), Kanté (Muscle injury), Lukaku (Sprained ankle), Werner (Hamstring)

 

Southampton

Formation

4-4-2

Probable Starting 11

Forster (GK), Perraud, Salisu, Lyanco, Valery, Redmond, Tella, Romeu, Diallo, Armstrong, Djenepo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Broja (Ankle), Stephens (Knee), Elyounoussi (Head)

Chelsea v Southampton Match Betting

Chelsea to win: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Southampton to win: 6/1

 

Score Prediction

Even though Tuchel will most likely play a weakened side in this cup fixture, the depth of his squad should be enough to qualify for the next round of the cup. Rotation players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed their capabilities in their latest league fixture and they will play a big part in tonight’s game.

Expect this game will end 4-1 to Chelsea.

