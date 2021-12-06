Chris Forrester signs long-term deal with St Pats after Cup win

James Roulston Mooney
St Patrick’s Athletic star Chris Forrester has signed a long-term deal with the club after their FAI Cup victory in November.

Forrester scored the Super Saint’s only goal of the game in extra time – a spectacular solo goal towards the end of the first half of the extra 30 minutes.

The goalscorer also slotted his penalty past Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot as his side won on penalties following Bohs’ equaliser on the other side of the break in extra time.

Chris Forrester said after signing his deal: “I am delighted to be back at the club and thankful for another opportunity to play for a club that means so much to me. I can’t wait to get going again next season”

Forrester is currently in his second spell with the Athletic, returning to the side in 2019 after spending time abroad with Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old had initially joined the Inchicore side from Bohs after working his way up the ranks at Dalymount Park.

He now commits his future to the Saints, whom he has come to be revered by for his performances.

Club Chairman Garrett Kelleher said: “Chris has had a great season with the club and is thoroughly deserving of his nomination for PFAI Player of the Season, he will continue to be an integral part of the club over the next few years.

“On behalf of the board and myself we are excited about what the future holds for the club with personalities like Chris here.”

