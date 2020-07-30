Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly has signed a new four year deal with Brighton and Hove Albion the club have announced.

The 20 year old had a superb debut season in the Premier League and has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club. In all Connolly made 27 appearances in the season scoring three goals. Two of which came against Tottenham and then against Burnley on the final day of the season. He made his Republic of Ireland debut a week after scoring that brace against Spurs. His debut came off the bench against Georgia, before starting three days later against Switzerland.

The Galway man told the clubs website that he was thrilled to extend his stay at the club. He said, “This season has been unbelievable at times and obviously the Tottenham game when I scored twice was a big moment for me. But then I had the dip where I didn’t get the goals which was tough to take”. He continued, “But to get one against Burnley on the final day of the season and to go into the break knowing I have scored another goal since Spurs was a great feeling. I am just looking forward improving even more next season.”

Seagulls manager Darren Potter also got praise from Connolly. He said, “Without the manager I don’t think I would have played any Premier League games for Brighton by now,”. Connolly said he now wants to repay that faith next season and score more goals which would make himself happier. He said, “I owe a lot to him and I want to repay that faith that he has shown in me next season. The trust he has put in me is a huge bonus even without the goals, so if I can score regularly next season it will make me even happier.”

