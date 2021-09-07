Could Rudiger leave Chelsea next year?

1 total views, 1 views today

German defender Antonio Rudiger has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea with only a year left on his contract

Now with the transfer deadline day over and done with, clubs will now focus on contract renewals.

Chelsea has been quick to keep their stars at the club with defender Andreas Christensen very close to a new contract so far.

The London club’s main worry is their German center-back Antonio Rudiger. The 28-year-old has already rejected a previous contract offer due to it falling ‘well short of expectations.’

The 6’2” German was integral to the club’s achievements last season and some of Europe’s biggest teams will be keeping tabs on this ongoing situation.

Teams such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG have already shown interest in the defender. In England, Tottenham Hotspur were looking to buy the player before but that deal will likely never happen.

Chelsea are waiting on Antonio Rudiger’s contract decision as he weighs up his options before committing to an extended stay at Stamford Bridge. It is understood the player wants to look at options ahead of next summer. – @DeanJonesSoccer pic.twitter.com/NBfhnQ03NP — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) September 7, 2021

The Blues are just off one of their most successful seasons in recent history after beating Manchester City for the Champions League title. A major reason for that success was because of manager Thomas Tuchel’s trust in his defense.

Rudiger has become a fan favorite since joining the club from Roma in 2017. Last year he made 19 starts and scored a goal, mainly after the arrival of the new boss.

He has also become the new mainstay in his national team after playing in their four Euro 2020 matches this summer.

This year he started in Chelsea’s opening three wins as well as their Super Cup triumph as he begins the season on a perfect run.

With many more good years ahead of him, the Blues will be fools to not lock down his signature. With other European giants sniffing around they will want to hurry up.

Need to see more of this from Rudiger this season man 😭 pic.twitter.com/crQXKdkKV8 — stad. (@ftblstad) September 6, 2021

