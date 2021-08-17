Crystal Palace v Brentford – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

4 total views, 4 views today

Crystal Palace will host the newly promoted Brentford at Selhurst Park in a London derby on the Gameweek 2 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will mark the first competitive fixture between Crystal Palace and Brentford since the 16th of August 1977 where Crystal Palace came out 5-1 victors in the League Cup.

Crystal Palace is entering a fresh new start under recently appointed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

Vieira was appointed in the summer after the departure of Roy Hodgson after four years in the Selhurst Park dugout.

While Brentford is coming into this game after a monumental debut in the Premier League with a stunning 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

Coming into this season, Crystal Palace is in a year of transition after parting ways with Roy Hodgson.

Patrick Vieira has taken over at the London club and has a major task on his hands for the next few months to steer Palace away from relegation in his first season.

In his first competitive game as manager, he oversaw his team lose 3-0 away to Chelsea.

Chelsea dominated the game from the start and took the lead with a stunning free-kick from Marcos Alonso after 27 minutes.

Christian Pulisic doubled their lead 5 minutes before half-time before Trevor Chalobah finished the game on 58 minutes to seal all three points for the Blues.

Overall, Palace created very little in terms of offence, having 4 shots in 90 minutes with 1 shot on target is nothing to write home about.

However, playing Chelsea is a lot different to playing Brentford, so there will be more opportunities in front of goal.

Brentford Retrospective

For their first game ever in the Premier League, Brentford showed that they could cut it against the bigger teams.

Arsenal came to the Brentford Community Stadium with a weakened team, but take nothing away from the hosts. They deserved all 3 points.

Sergi Canos opened the scoring for the home side after a sharp turn and fired the ball in past Bernd Leno at his near post to stun the Gunners.

After that, it was all Brentford and on 73 minutes a long throw-in bounced over a host of players before Christian Norgaard jumped high to head home their second to give them their first top-flight win in over 75 years.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This London derby between Crystal Palace and Brentford will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Selhurst Park.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford

As the Premier League returns to its original 3 pm scheduling format with the return of fans to stadiums, this match will not be televised live in the UK.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford team news

Young centre-back Kristoffer Ajer picked up an ankle injury in their win over Arsenal and is currently being assessed.

For Palace, there are no new injury concerns.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction

On the surface, Palace should win this, given the vast amount of players that would walk into the Brentford team.

However, Palace is still a work in progress, with manager Patrick Vieira asking for patience from the Palace fateful.

Losing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is not an embarrassing feat in anyone’s mind, but they were for more ways than one, dominated in every aspect.

Opponents Brentford truly outclassed an awful Arsenal performance on Friday night. Defensively solid and vibrant in their attack.

I can see an improvement from Palace here, but not enough to halt the hype around Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0

Predicted Line-Up

Crystal Palace Predicted XI – (4-4-2)

V.Guaita, T. Mitchell, C. Kouyate, M. Guehi, J. Ward, J. Schlupp, J. Riedewald, J.McArthur, J. Ayew, J. Philippe Mateta, W.Zaha.

Brentford Predicted XI – (3-5-2)

D. Raya, K. Ajer, P. Jansson, E. Pinnock, S. Canós, F. Onyeka, C. Norgaard, V. Janelt, R. Henry, B. Mbeumo, I. Toney.

Betting Odds

Crystal Palace To Win: 13/8

Draw: 2/1

Brentford d to Win: 9/5

