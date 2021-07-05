Danny Ings turns down four-year deal with Southampton

Southampton striker Danny Ings has turned down a new contract as transfer rumors circle the player according to Sky Sports

There are only 12 months remaining on Ings contract at the Saints. Transfermarkt estimates his value to be around €25 million.

Although it seems he has been in the Premier League for a long time, he is still only 28. He has also played for clubs, Liverpool and Burnley.

Ings has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City with manager Pep Guardiola very impressed by him. Tottenham Hotspur might also look for the striker if they lose the talismanic Harry Kane this summer.

He has scored 34 goals in 67 games since joining Southampton permanently in 2019.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports in April:

“I think Danny, especially, will stay with us. He knows with all his injuries he has had he has a very good spot to perform and come back, and I think this is important for a player.”

Danny Ings missed out on making the England squad for Euro 2020 and as he hits the prime of his career. He will need to be at a bigger club to convince Gareth Southgate of his talent.

Southampton has done some business this summer already by making Theo Walcott’s loan move permanent and signing left-back Romain Perraud.

Ings has been the focal point of the Saints attack and has been involved in everything good they produce. It will be important for them to lock down the striker or to find a good replacement or 2021/22 could be a very difficult year for them.

“It’s a risk to go into a final year of a contract with the risk of getting another injury, then things can be gone. It’s something every player has to answer for themselves, and we hope he’ll be with us for longer,” added Hasenhuttl.

