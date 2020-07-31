The League of Ireland resumes on Friday evening with two big games down for decision. We have team news and betting below. The games will now be available to stream on the new platform WatchLOI.ie and the first game that will streamed there is Derry City v Sligo Rovers at 5.45pm. Let’s take a closer first at Derry City v Sligo Rovers.

Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Friday, 5.45pm

Both of these sides are closer to the bottom of the table rather than the top. Derry are currently in 7th place with 4 points from 7 games, while Sligo Rovers are bottom in 10th having not won a game yet. There have been some changes in Derry with players like Tim Nilsen and Jamie McDonagh leaving for pastures new. Derry returned to training four weeks earlier than Sligo so that is bound to help.

Derry have players such as Jake Dunwoody, Joe Thomson, Adam Hammill, James Akintunde and Ibrahim Meite who have joined the squad. Meanwhile, Darren Cole has since returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury. Looking at Sligo Rovers, Ronan Murray and Lewis Banks are back and available for selection. John Dunleavy is also reported to match fit. Junior Ogedi Uzokwe has received work permit and is also available. He will not be allowed to take part in Friday’s game due to quarantine.

Manager Thoughts

Declan Devine manager of Derry City speaking to the clubs website said, “This league is competitive enough as it is with just ten teams, but everybody will look to be on the front foot straight away as there won’t be much time to make up any lost ground”.

Liam Buckley manager of Sligo Rovers speaking to the clubs website said “When the players returned to training they were in good condition and they’ve worked very hard over the last few weeks. “It hasn’t been ideal in having the short period of training and missing lads who have gone through quarantine. There’s an imbalance in the league in that. But this is the situation and we have to make the best of what we have.

Betting

Derry are clear favourites to win this game at 8/11. Sligo are 7/2 to get their first win. For me a 2-1 win for Derry at 6/1 is the selection.

