League of Ireland action resumes on Friday and what better way to start the weekend with a game live on RTE 2 with Dundalk v St Pat’s. The game kicks off at 7.45pm at Oriel Park. Check out team news and betting below.

Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic, Friday, Oriel Park 7.45pm, RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and WatchLOI.ie

Dundalk sit in 2nd place in the table at present with 4 wins from 5 games played. They have won their last three games in a row. St Pat’s currently are in 4th position in the table on 6 points, with 2 wins and 2 losses. There have been plenty of changes for either side over the last few months.

David McMillan returns to Oriel Park after leaving Scotland. Dundalk are three points behind Shamrock Rovers and a slip up even at this early stage could put hopes to a league title. St Pat’s are now managed by former Dundalk player Stephen McDonnell. He has a full squad available with new signings David Titov and Jordan Gibson coming into the squad. Georgie Kelly will not play due to terms of his loan deal with Dundalk.

Manager Thoughts:

Speaking to the clubs website St Pat’s manager Stephen McDonnell said, It’s a hectic schedule, a bit of a crazy one after having so long off. Having so many games in a short period of time, the main concern for the players will be injury prevention and it is somewhat inevitable that you will pick up injuries with that schedule after so long off.

Betting

Dundalk are 8/15 to in this game, while St Pat’s are 9/2. For me it’s a Dundalk 2-0 win.

