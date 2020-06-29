The English FA is to make 124 staff redundant due to financial impact of Covid 19. RTE Sport report the lack of revenue from international and domestic games has hit the FA very hard. In fact reports suggest they lost over £300 million.

The Chief Executive of the FA, Mark Bullingham, has said, “As a not-for-profit organisation, this will hit us hard”. He continued, “Therefore, over recent months, we have forensically analysed the budget of every division within the FA in order to identify the most suitable areas to make costs savings”.

Bullingham stated the situation has “worsened” and a reduction in the FA numbers will need to be done in order to deal with the financial impact of the crisis. Mr Bullingham continued, “It might seem that football has weathered the storm by getting the top flight men’s game playing again”. He said, “However, unfortunately the past few months have impacted the FA severely and we have lost a significant amount of money that we can never recoup. “We also anticipate that many of our future revenue streams will be affected for a considerable time.” Bullingham said the next few weeks will be “difficult” for the FA.

“The next few weeks will be very tough for everyone at the FA and our aim is to ensure that we emerge in the strongest possible state and be ready for better times in the future.”

It certainly bad times when people are losing their jobs due to the virus. But personally I can see this happening at a lot of club around England in the coming weeks and months as well .Only time will tell how long this virus will last.