Euro 2020: Switzerland v Spain, Team News, Betting, Prediction

Switzerland face Spain in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 and here is all you need to know about it

This be the first Euro 2020 quarter-final and RTE 2 will be televising the match at 17:00, today, Friday 2nd July and also on RTE Player.

Both sides have to travel a long distance to St Petersburg Stadium in Russia for this game.

Switzerland comes into the match with a mixed bag of form but with great confidence after coming back to beat the World champions France on penalties. They also have Steven Zuber on the wing who has the most assist so far in the Euros.

One major worry for the Swiss is that they will be without their captain Granit Xhaka for the game. The Arsenal man will most likely be replaced by young Bundesliga player Denis Zakaria or Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.

Although being involved in one of the games of the tournament so far, the 5-3 win over Croatia, Spain have only won one match comfortably in their last six games.

Spain has no injury concerns, but they hope that striker Alvaro Morata has his confidence in front of goal back. He scored his second goal of the competition in the last game to make up for his penalty miss in the group stage.

These teams faced each other twice in last year’s UEFA Nations League with their latest match ending in a 1-1 draw in Basel.

This game could be full of surprises with both teams being very unpredictable at the Euros so far.

🇪🇸 Spain step up the preparations ⏰ Who'll have the biggest impact vs Switzerland? 🔜#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NF8ufXvvBV — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 1, 2021

Predicted Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation

3-4-1-2

Predicted Starting 11

Sommer (GK), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Feuler, Zakaria, Zuber, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic

Injuries/Suspensions

Xhaka

NEW: Xherdan Shaqiri will captain Switzerland in the absence of the suspended Granit Xhaka against Spain. #awlive [mail] pic.twitter.com/IvnUVEfIH3 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 1, 2021

Spain

Formation

4-3-3

Predicted Starting 11

Simon (GK), Alba, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Garcia, Pedri, Busquets, Koke, Torres, Sarabia

Injuries

None

Betting

Spain is the bookies’ heavy favorite for this tie with odds of 8/13.

A draw after 90 mins seems very possible with the bookmakers’ odds of 27/20.

Switzerland are given a very slim chance of progressing with odds of 9/2 to win.

Score Prediction

Spain is hoping to replicate their 5-0 win over Slovakia, but it will not be so easy with the Swiss.

Switzerland showed that they can have a strong, rigid defensive structure and that they can come back from certain defeat.

This is not a strong Spain side so expect that this game will go to extra time. Spain will only overcome the Swiss with their greater squad depth to bring on talented substitutes. It will be a tight and stubborn affair with a final scoreline of 2-1 to the Spanish.

Croatia vs Spain

France vs Switzerland these games proved that football is the BEST sport in the world #EURO2020 #CROESP #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/cDMqbUhaOT — LFCfooty (@_FootballTwts) June 28, 2021

