Fantasy Football: Best Full Backs For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

Our attention turns to full-backs for our EURO 2020 fantasy football guide.

Full-backs have become vastly important in modern-day football and the 2020 UEFA European Championship will prove that.

Scotland will even play three!

JOAO CANCELO – PORTUGAL, €6m

First up on our list is Joao Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo had a fantastic season for Manchester City with his hybrid role.

The Portuguese star drifted between the wide channel and midfield and caused havoc for the opposition.

He could be very useful for Portugal and his progressive style will benefit a forward line that includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

Getting assists on the board will reward you with multiple points for choosing him.

He is not cheap at €6m but there is no way you should leave him out.

LUKE SHAW – ENGLAND, €6m

Secondly, Luke Shaw is another player who had a great season in the Premier League.

The Manchester United star is capable of creating chances and can be a terror for opposition full-backs.

He is defensively solid too, boasting respectable numbers in the Premier League last season.

His strength is very important to his play and he utilises it well.

The England left-back will impress in Gareth Southgate’s system and your fantasy system too.

He’s your left-back for €6m.

FANTASY FOOTBALL FIND: OWEN WIJNDAL – NETHERLANDS, €4.5m

Finally, the fantasy football find at full-back is the Netherlands’ Owen Wijndal.

The Dutch defender has been very impressive for Holland and AZ Alkmaar this season.

His rapid wing play and distribution have been nothing short of quality.

The 21-year-old has evaded mass media attention thus far but this summer can change that.

Get ahead of the curve now for just €4.5m.

With any of these three left-backs, you are going to have some enviable points tallies.

