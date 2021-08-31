Hudson-Odoi inches closer to Borussia Dortmund move

9 total views, 9 views today

German side Borussia Dortmund are looking to replace Jadon Sancho with more young English talent, step in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi

Reports have emerged that the German club have been in talks with Hudson-Odoi over a loan move this season. According to The Athletic, Dortmund have promised the English winger regular game time and a chance to play in his preferred position.

This will not be the first time that a German club has tried to lure him away from Stamford Bridge as giants Bayern Munich came close to signing paperwork last year.

Life in the blue side of London has not been as fun for Hudson-Odoi since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year. After becoming a big part of Lampard’s side, he has not only started three competitive matches since March.

The 20-year-old has been destined for big things but now it seems that he will have to leave his boyhood club to fulfill his potential.

Thomas Tuchel will decide whether to allow Callum Hudson Odoi to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in the next 24 hours with the Chelsea winger struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/aATtVejnh3 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 30, 2021

There have been a few suitors for the youngster with some English clubs wanting his services but Dortmund appears to be the favorite for his signature.

This deal is expected to be a loan move possibly with an option to buy after the season. The Germans have assured Hudson-Odoi that he will play in his favored left-wing position.

Over the last few months, Tuchel has attempted to shift the Englishman into a more defensive player, starting him in a right-wingback position. This suits Chelsea’s style of play as they set up in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Hudson-Odoi soon was not able to compete with Reece James or Cesar Azpilicueta and has spent many weeks sitting on the bench.

Regardless of whether its a Permanent deal or a Loan spell. Hudson Odoi needs to go for his own sake. No point of him staying here to provide depth for another year when he needs to play regularly and build confidence in himself in his natural position pic.twitter.com/fyfm433GLZ — KING SHAMELESS ⭐️⭐️ (@CarefreeLewisG) August 30, 2021

Many fans are hoping that the 20-year-old will live up to his lofty potential, something that he may only realize under Marco Rose at Borussia Dortmund.

